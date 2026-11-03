Yankees pitcher David Bednar received a $23.15 million qualifying offer on Tuesday and has until Nov. 17 to decide whether to accept.

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NEW YORK — New York Yankees closer David Bednar, Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and Seattle outfielder Randy Arozarena were among eight players who received $23.15 million qualifying offers from their teams Monday.

Milwaukee first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and Baltimore left-hander Trevor Rogers also received the offers along with Minnesota catcher Ryan Jeffers, Pittsburgh second baseman Brandon Lowe and San Diego left-hander Adrian Morejon.

Players have until Nov. 17 to accept.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 18 of 157 prior offers have been accepted. The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before the next amateur draft, his former club receives draft pick compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.

Among those not receiving an offer was Philadelphia third baseman Alex Bohm.

Twenty-eight more players became free agents, raising the total to 183. Players could start negotiating terms with all teams at 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday.

Major League Baseball is expected to impose a lockout when the collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, likely creating a signing frenzy in the run-up.

OPTIONS AND OPT-OUTS

Baltimore declined a $7.5 million option on first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, limited to eight games this year by a broken left foot sustained when he stumbled while on the basepaths on April 8. The Orioles turned down a $3.5 million option on left-hander Dietrich Enns, which called for a $125,000 buyout.

Corbin Burnes decided not to opt out of the final four seasons of his $210 million, six-year contract with Arizona. The deal calls for $35 million annual salaries, including $11 million deferred each year. The 32-year-old right-hander returned to the major leagues on Sept. 8 after a 15-month recovery from Tommy John surgery, made three starts and went back on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation.

Toronto right-hander José Berríos decided not to opt out of the final two seasons of his $131 million, seven-year contract, which call for salaries of $24 million per season. The 32-year-old did not pitch this year and is recovering from Tommy John surgery on May 20.

Athletics right-hander Luis Severino exercised a $22 million player option for 2027, the last season of a $67 million, three-year contract agreed to in December 2025. The 32-year-old was 2-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 12 starts, not pitching after May 29 because of a strained right shoulder.

Baltimore reliever Ryan Helsley did not opt out of his $14 million salary next season, part of a $28 million, two-year contract. The 32-year-old right-hander was 0-4 with a 4.11 ERA and eight saves in 17 relief appearances. He didn’t pitch for the Orioles between April 28 and June 17 because of right elbow inflammation, returned for five outings and then went back on the IL with elbow discomfort. He did not pitch again this season.

Houston right-hander Tatsuya Imai did not opt out of the final two seasons of a $54 million, three-year contract, which calls for salaries of $18 million in 2027 and 2028. Imai also has the right to opt out after next season. The 28-year-old was 6-4 with a 4.93 ERA in 15 starts and eight relief appearances.

Chicago Cubs right-handers Clay Holmes, Hunter Harvey and Colin Rea became free agents along with left-hander Caleb Thielbar after their 2027 options were declined, while righty Jacob Webb agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

Arizona right-hander Michael Soroka declined his $10 million mutual option for 2027, triggering a $1 million buyout. Soroka, 29, was 9-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 21 starts and one relief appearance after signing a one-year contract that guaranteed $7.5 million. He earned $1.35 million in performance bonuses. He was sidelined between June 19 and Aug. 10 by a left glute strain.

Cleveland declined right-hander Shawn Armstrong’s $8 million mutual option in favor of a $1.5 million buyout. The 36-year-old had a one-year deal guaranteeing $5.5 million and went 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA in 41 relief appearances. He was out between July 24 and Sept. 23 because of a strained left calf.

World Series champion Milwaukee declined an $8.5 million mutual option on catcher Gary Sánchez, who gets a $250,000 buyout as part of a one-year contract guaranteeing $1.75 million. The Brewers also turned down a $14 million option on right-hander Antonio Senzatela, part of a $50.5 million, five-year contract he agreed to with Colorado.

Detroit declined a $12 million option on reliever Kenley Jansen. The 39-year-old right-hander, third on the career list with 498 saves, gets a $2 million buyout as part of an $11 million, one-year contract. The Tigers exercised a $10 million option on right-hander Drew Anderson, who had a $7 million salary this year.

Toronto declined an $8 million option on outfielder Myles Straw, who gets a $1.75 million buyout that completes a $25 million, five-year contract he signed with Cleveland.

St. Louis declined a $6 million option on right-hander Ryne Stanek, who gets a $1 million buyout as part of a contract guaranteeing $3.5 million.

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz’s option vested at $13 million after the Rays deemed him healthy for 2027. Díaz reached the 500 plate appearances needed for the option to become guaranteed and had to meet the second provision.

ARBITRATION-ELIGIBLE

Among players who would have been eligible for arbitration if their options had been declined, Milwaukee exercised catcher William Contreras, the World Series MVP, at $14.5 million; Tampa Bay exercised Gold Glove shortstop Taylor Walls at $3.1 million; and Houston exercised infielder Isaac Paredes at $13.35 million.

San Francisco declined an $800,000 option on right-hander Rowan Wick, who gets a $100,000 buyout, and the Cubs turned down a $3.3 million option on right-hander Javier Assad. If tendered 2027 contracts, they would be eligible for arbitration.

Detroit agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Jacob Waguespack, who can earn $300,000 in performance bonuses based on innings; $25,000 each for 45 and 50, and $50,000 apiece for 55, 60 and 65.

ON THE MARKET

Baltimore outfielder Heston Kjerstad became a minor league free agent after clearing waivers. Kjerstad was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft and has played 117 games across four seasons in the majors.

Baltimore outfielder Leody Taveras cleared waivers and elected free agency.