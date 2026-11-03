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KINGSTON — Many a team has tried and failed to generate offense against Crestwood this season, and it was easy to see why during Tuesday night’s District 2/4 Class 2A field hockey championship game.

Crestwood barely ever gave up the ball, effectively cutting the field in half and showing exactly why the Comets have been so immovable atop of District 2.

Crestwood didn’t allow a shot on goal, and had three different goal-scorers in a 3-0 win over Dallas to clinch the district title, a seventh District 2 Class 2A championship in a row for the Comets.

Kasey Obes factored in on all three goals for Crestwood, scoring one and assisting on the other two. Addison Korpusik and Kamryn Kelly added goals for the Comets in the win.

Save for a few runs, Crestwood rarely allowed the Mountaineers to see the other side of midfield with the ball. Dallas’s defense, anchored by Alyssa Traver in net, did a solid job turning away shots but couldn’t keep the Comets away from the circle.

“Shoutout to our midfielders and our defenders, they make Isla’s (Comets goalie Centak) job a lot easier when they could prevent the ball from getting to her,” Crestwood head coach Amanda Tredinnick said. “Midfielders and defenders don’t get all the credit because they’re not scoring the goals, but defense wins championships.”

Korpusik put Crestwood ahead (and for good) midway through the first quarter, a goal created by one of those 17 penalty corners accumulated by the Comets over the course of the game.

She sat right in the middle of the circle and got a clean look on the cage, firing one past the goalie to put Crestwood ahead.

With the way Crestwood was able to possess the ball and keep Dallas from advancing, one goal felt like a lot to overcome.

But a scoreless second quarter saw the Comets take a slim one-goal lead into halftime, hardly a comfortable cushion.

Obes, who set up Korpusik to score in the first quarter, did the honors herself to make it a 2-0 lead for Crestwood.

Initially moving to her right looking for a shot, Obes cut back to her left and went to the top of the cage, out of the reach of Traver.

“We knew we wanted another goal to keep the momentum up,” Obes said. “My goal was to track right, but the left was open so I pulled left and I saw the shot opportunity so I took it.”

Obes’ goal came with 6:38 left in the third quarter. With 1:51 left in the quarter, Obes let a shot rip off of a penalty corner, and Kelly was waiting with a timely deflection to make it 3-0 Crestwood.

That would be more than enough for the Comets to win the gold medals and the District 2 Class 2A championship plaque, a plaque that’s lived exclusively in Crestwood’s trophy case since 2020.

The Comets will host their first-round playoff game in the PIAA Class 2A state tournament, which begins next Tuesday.

Crestwood will play the fourth seed out of District 3, which has yet to be determined.

District 2/4 Class 2A Championship

Crestwood 3, Dallas 0

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

Crestwood`1`0`2`0 — 3

First Quarter — 1. CRE, Addison Korpusik (Kasey Obes) 8:06. Third — 1. CRE, Obes 6:38; 2. CRE, Kamryn Kelly (Obes) 1:51.

Shots — DAL 0, CRE 12. Saves — DAL 9 (Alyssa Traver), CRE 0 (Isla Centak). Corners — DAL 0, CRE 17.