🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE — After a 50-year wait, what’s another 20 minutes.

Enough time to capture that elusive District 2 girls volleyball championship.

Gianna Senese served the match’s final five points as Dallas defeated Berwick in the fifth set for a 3-2 victory in a District 2 Class 5A championship match Tuesday at Pittston Area High School.

The entire match took well over two hours. Dallas won the opener 25-20 and Berwick took the second set 27-25. Then it was Dallas 25-22 and Berwick 25-20, setting up a fifth set to 15 points that the Mountaineers won 15-11.

“Fifty years. This is 50 years of volleyball at Dallas,” Dallas coach VanEssa Kerecman said. “First ever, ever district titles. We wanted that conference title. This group here is a strong friend group. Our jayvee team went 18-0, our varsity 17-1 and this is our first district champ. We’re not on that banner, 50 years of volleyball.”

Dallas’ only loss was to Berwick 3-0 on Sept. 22. Berwick (16-3) had lost just one set in matches against District 2 opponents entering the championship showdown. The Dawgs finished off their victory in set four on one of Grace Robbins’ 15 kills.

Berwick led the fifth set 11-10 when Senese started her serving.

“It’s very intense,” Senese said. “I started crying a little before. It’s so emotional and all I’m think is I have to get it over, and when I do it’s so relieving. I’ve worked so hard for this. It’s really like a blessing to be here right now.”

Dallas tied the fifth set 11-11 when Ava Adams rocketed a spike inside the backline. Adams had entered the match, replacing Brynlee Herron as the Mountaineers’ top hitter. Both players were strong at the net throughout.

Senese served an ace for a 12-11 and then a couple Berwick errors and another ace sealed the match.

Dallas needed to go five sets just once this season, and that was in a semifinal win over Abington Heights. The experience was handy.

“It kind of helped us get the feel,” Adams said, “because throughout the normal season we haven’t gone to five sets. That really helped us.”

Dallas libero Juliana Torres-Barriera also played a big role with her defense in the back row. Natalie Hinsdale’s play at the net was key in the first set victory. Herron dominated the hitting during a 7-0 run which resulted in a 22-21 lead in set three.

Besides 15 kills, Robbins added 13 service points and 20 digs for Berwick. Julia Rauch had 10 kills and 40 assists.

Dallas will begin the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Nov. 10 against the District 1 runner-up.