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Kinley Purdy’s header with 15 minutes left to play lifted Lake-Lehman past Wyoming Area, securing a 4-3 win for the Black Knights in the District 2 Class 2A girls soccer semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

It was the first win in four tries for Lake-Lehman over Wyoming Area this year, falling to the Warriors twice (including last week’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship game) and tying once.

Purdy’s goal came off of a well-placed corner kick from Betsy DiGiovanni.

Lexi Peiffer had a hat trick for Lake-Lehman and Keira Middleton made 14 saves in goal.

Ava Musinski had all three goals for Wyoming Area. The Warriors trailed 2-1 at the half before Musinski’s second and third goals tied the game and then briefly gave Wyoming Area the lead.

Lake-Lehman will take on the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Mid Valley and Scranton Prep in the District 2 Class 2A championship game.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday.

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Wyoming Valley West 1

The Wolfpack are headed back to the District 2/4 Class 4A subregional final after holding off Wyoming Valley West in the semifinals.

Wilkes-Barre Area will play Williamsport, the defending subregional champ, in the finals on Friday.

Williamsport won a 1-0 double-overtime thriller over Nanticoke Area elsewhere in the semifinals on Tuesday. Brynli Carnevale scored the game-winner for the Millionaires.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Mid Valley 1 (2 OT)

Landon James scored the game-winner in double overtime as Lake-Lehman finally managed to break free for a win over Mid Valley in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals.

Kason Wojnarski scored the first goal of the game for the Black Knights, giving them a 1-0 lead in the first half. James had the assist on Wojnarski’s score.

Sean Patchcowski tied things up for Mid Valley in the second half. The two teams went to overtime, and then a second extra period before James was finally able to win it for Lake-Lehman.

The Black Knights will play Dunmore on Friday for the District 2 Class 2A championship. The top-seeded Bucks beat Scranton Prep in the semis.

Dallas 2, Wallenpaupack 0

Kevin Osipower and Abe Hobson-Tomascik each scored to lead the Mountaineers to a berth in the District 2 Class 3A championship.

Chase Harris added an assist for Dallas, and Brandon Miller made six saves while posting a shutout.

Dallas will take on Abington Heights in the district championship game.

Abington Heights, the defending district champ in Class 3A, took down North Pocono on Tuesday to reach the final once again.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Riverside 0

Justuce Schanberg had a hat trick as the Blue Knights rolled past Riverside in the District 2 Class A semifinals.

Lucas Latorre and Liubomyr Vasylynka each added a goal for Wyoming Seminary. George Rolland had a team-high two assists.

Wyoming Seminary will play Holy Redeemer on Friday in the District 2 Class A championship.

Holy Redeemer defeated Elk Lake 1-0 in Tuesday night’s other semifinal game in Class A.

GIRLS SOCCER

District 2 Class 2A Semifinals

Lake-Lehman 4, Wyoming Area 3

Lake-Lehman`2`2 — 4

Wyoming Area`1`2 — 3

First Half — 1. WA, Ava Musinski 38:24; 2. LL, Lexi Peiffer (Kinley Purdy) 31:27; 3. LL, Peiffer (Ava Blazes) 1:37. Second Half — 1. WA, Musinski 32:54; 2. WA, Musinski 28:14; 3. LL, Peiffer 25:37; 4. LL, Purdy (Betsy DiGiovanni) 15:11.

Shots — LL 13, WA 17. Saves — LL 14 (Keira Middleton), WA 9 (Bella Costa). Corners — LL 6, WA 6.

BOYS SOCCER

District 2 Class 2A Semifinals

Lake-Lehman 2, Mid Valley 1 (2 OT)

Mid Valley`0`1`0`0 — 1

Lake-Lehman`1`0`0`1 — 2

First Half — 1. LL, Kason Wojnarski (Landon James) 8:12. Second — 1. MV, Sean Patchcowski (Lucky Cianfichi) 7:19. Double OT — 1. LL, James 14:02.

Shots — MV 8, LL 37. Saves — MV 19 (Zackary Buza), LL 2 (Brady Windsor). Corners — MV 2, LL 8.

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Dallas 2, Wallenpaupack 0

Goals — 1. DAL, Kevin Osipower; 2. DAL, Abe Hobson-Tomascik (Chase Harris).

Shots — WAL 6, DAL 8. Saves — WAL 6 (Josh Katz), DAL 6 (Brandon Miller). Corners — WAL 4, DAL 5.

District 2 Class A Semifinals

Wyoming Seminary 5, Riverside 0

Riverside`0`0 — 0

Seminary`2`3 — 5

First Half — 1. SEM, Justuce Schanberg (Liubomyr Vasylynka) 30:34; 2. SEM, Schanberg (George Rolland) 23:02. Second — 1. SEM, Schanberg (Caden Hoban) 22:47; 2. SEM, Lucas Latorre (Rolland) 8:56; 3. SEM, Vasylynka (Adrian Hinchman) 6:56.

Shots — RIV 4, SEM 21. Saves — RIV 8 (Michael Burke), SEM 3 (Cash Hanson-Richart). Corners — RIV 0, SEM 8.