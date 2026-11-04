Wyoming Area’s Shannon Kearns (center) scores a goal as Lake-Lehman’s Lucia DeCesaris (10) and goalie Gigi Kirkutis try to make the stop in the third quarter.

Ella Campenni reacts to scoring on a penalty shot in the third quarter to give Wyoming Area a 2-0 lead over Lake-Lehman.

Ella Campenni’s (6) teammates rush to congratulate her for scoring on a penalty stroke in the third quarter to give Wyoming Area a 2-0 lead over Lake-Lehman.

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PLAINS TWP. — The goals didn’t come easy for Wyoming Area on Wednesday night, even with a decided advantage in shots, corners and time of possession.

In a two-minute window in the third quarter, however, the Warriors found all the scoring they’d need to climb back to the top of District 2.

Shannon Kearns and Ella Campenni each scored about two minutes apart from one another, and Wyoming Area effectively put the clamps down on Lake-Lehman to win the District 2 Class A field hockey championship by a 2-0 final score at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

It’s the second District 2 title in three years for Wyoming Area, defeating Lake-Lehman in 2024 before the Black Knights were able to turn the tide and knock off the Warriors last season.

“The team was kind of looking it as a little revenge from last year, but we told them anything could happen and no matter who we played, this was just another game,” Wyoming Area coach Bree Bednarski said. “We’ve had a good run with [Lake-Lehman] the last three years, it’s good to see two good teams from the area going back and forth.”

Thursday’s final played out similarly to Wyoming Area’s semifinal victory over Lackawanna Trail, at least for the first 30 minute. The Warriors rarely were without the ball and racked up penalty corners left and right, but a strong effort from Lake-Lehman’s defense kept things scoreless headed to the half.

The more chances generated by Wyoming Area, the more looks the Warriors were able to throw at Lake-Lehman coming out of those penalty corners.

The Warriors struck paydirt with 4:23 left in the third quarter, and it was Kearns who did the honors. She found herself in perfect position after a shot bounced around several defenders inside the circle.

She got the last touch on the ball and was just able to roll it across the line before Lake-Lehman goalie Gigi Kirkutis could recover.

“I saw the shot come, I knew we were tied and we had to do something to get the ball in,” Kearns said. “I knew I was going to do everything I could to get the ball in, I got a little touch on it and I watched it roll in.”

Just under two minutes later, the Warriors were able to double their lead and, with the way they were playing, effectively put the game on ice.

Ella Campenni stepped up to take a penalty stroke at the 2:40 mark in the third quarter, and she fired a rocket to the left side for the goal to make it 2-0 Wyoming Area.

There would be no more scoring for the Warriors from that point on, but the mini-flurry was all they would need.

Lake-Lehman was awarded two penalty corners in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t turn either of them into genuine looks on goal.

“We knew after that we’d be good,” Kearns said, referring to the second goal. “We knew we had to keep going and keep pushing, but we were confident the whole time.”

Now, Wyoming Area will turn its sights to the PIAA Class A tournament, a stage where this program has had pretty good success over the last few years.

The Warriors were the state runner-up in 2022 and reached the state semifinals in 2024, 2021 and 2019.

The opening round of the state tournament will be on Tuesday, and Wyoming Area will be the home team (though another District 2 site will be used as the venue since the Warriors don’t have turf on their home field).

The Warriors will play the sixth seed out of District 3, a team that has yet to be decided.

“I think we’re on a good high right now, peaking at a good time,” Bednarski said. “We’re going to hope to see how far we could go.”

District 2 Class A Championship

Wyoming Area 2, Lake-Lehman 0

Lake-Lehman`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`0`0`2`0 — 2

Third Quarter — 1. WA, Shannon Kearns 4:23; 2. WA, Ella Campenni 2:40.

Shots — LL 1, WA 10. Saves — LL 8 (Gigi Kirkutis), WA 0 (Adriana Fanti). Corners — LL 3, WA 15.