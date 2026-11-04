🔊 Listen to this

Two long runs up the left side by Lia Limongelli led to the goals that made Holy Redeemer district champions.

Following a scoreless first half, Limongelli scored the game-winner and assisted on an insurance goal Wednesday afternoon as Holy Redeemer defeated host and top-seeded Blue Ridge 2-0 in the District 2 Class A girls soccer championship game.

The goalkeeper had a hand on both goals, but hard shots on the ground trickled through and into the net.

Scoring chances were limited in the first half, but Limongelli made sure the Royals broke through early in the second half.

Limongelli beat the defense up the left side and turned toward the goal to get off a shot that made its way through 1:21 into the half. The play originated with a Holy Redeemer throw-in from midfield and Limongelli emerged with control after a brief battle for possession.

The senior captain made an even longer run to put the game away.

Limongelli won the ball at midfield and raced down the left sideline in control. By the time she neared the end line, she had drawn the attention of four defenders, which left Nina Lombardi open in front.

Lombardi put a one-time touch on Limongelli’s centering pass to make it 2-0 with 11:38 remaining.

Following its second straight road win over a higher-seeded opponent, Holy Redeemer heads into next week’s state tournament opener with a 14-5-2 record.

Blue Ridge finishes 14-3-4.

Crestwood 4, Dallas 1

The Comets earned a trip to their fourth straight District 2 Class 3A championship game with a win over the Mountaineers in Wednesday’s semifinals.

As the top seed in Class 3A, Crestwood will host the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

The Comets will play North Pocono in the finals after the Trojans were able to knock off Abington Heights 4-3 in the semifinals.

Mid Valley 1, Scranton Prep 0

The top-seeded Spartans withstood a tough challenge from Scranton Prep, taking down the Classics in overtime to advance to the District 2 Class 2A championship.

Mid Valley will face Lake-Lehman for the district title on Saturday, at a time that has yet to be determined.

Lake-Lehman had already punched the ticket to the finals on Tuesday, beating Wyoming Area in the first Class 2A semifinal.

GIRLS SOCCER

District 2 Class A Championship

Holy Redeemer 2, Blue Ridge 0

Holy Redeemer`0`2 — 2

Blue Ridge`0`0 — 0

Second Half — 1. HR, Lia Limongelli 38:39; 2. HR, Nina Lombardi (Limongelli) 11:38. Shots — HR 14, BR 4. Saves — HR 3 (Sadie Werner), BR 11 (Melodie Bloomer). Corner kicks — HR 2, BR 1.