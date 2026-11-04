Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis shoots the ball over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu during the first half.

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DETROIT — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 30 points and made a key block in the final minute, helping the Philadelphia 76ers hold on for a 112-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and LeBron James added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers improved to 8-1. Their lone loss came at home against Detroit.

Philadelphia won despite an off night from Tyrese Maxey, held to a season-low 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Maxey had at least 26 points in every other game this season, and his 29-point scoring average trailed just Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and Duncan Robinson scored 27 for the Pistons, who lead the Central Division with a 6-2 record.

The Sixers led by 17 before Detroit rallied late, pulling within six points. With a chance to cut the deficit to three, Cunningham pulled up for a 3-pointer and Brown blocked his shot with 37 seconds left to secure the win.

James hit a left-handed runner early in the second quarter, making the NBA’s all-time leading scorer the first to connect on 16,000 shots. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the second-leading scorer in league history, made 15,837 field goals in his Hall of Fame career.

Knicks 135, Bulls 105

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson scored 33 points as the New York Knicks routed the Chicago Bulls.

OG Anunoby added 18 points and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Knicks won for the fourth time in five games following an 0-3 start to the season.

The Bulls have lost six straight.

This one was over early as the Knicks used an 8-0 run to erase a 6-4 deficit, and they never trailed again.

New York increased its lead to 43-21 after the first quarter with Brunson scoring 22 of those points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, including going 4 for 5 from 3-point range.

Hawks 120, Wizards 105

WASHINGTON — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 120-105 victory over the Washington Wizards and former Hawks star guard Trae Young.

Alexander-Walker hit six 3-pointers after sinking a career-high-tying nine in a 104-102 win at Indiana on Monday.

Onyeka Okongwu added 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Hawks in their first time playing against Young, who finished with 18 points, since trading the four-time All-Star to the Wizards in January.

CJ McCollum and Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points each to help Atlanta make up for All-Star forward Jalen Johnson missing his second straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Washington.