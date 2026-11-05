Everything fell into place for some teams in the final weekend of the regular season.
Everything fell apart for a few others.
So now it’s on to the District 2 football playoffs, where the stakes are higher and so are the ticket prices. Tickets can be purchased online at piaad2.org for $10 (no mystery fees) or for $10 cash at the gate (exact change only).
Wyoming Valley Conference football entered the final weekend of the regular season with five teams having clinched District 2 playoff spots, six with their postseason hopes in the balance and one eliminated.
Once the games were completed, Crestwood, Nanticoke Area and Wilkes-Barre Area joined Tunkhannock as teams done after Week 10.
Hanover Area’s playoff spot was teetering, but everything went right. The Hawkeyes defeated Nanticoke Area, had Crestwood lose and had a few other games break their way. That gave Hanover Area the final spot in the Class 3A playoffs and eliminated Crestwood and Nanticoke Area.
Lake-Lehman needed to defeat Tunkhannock and for Mid Valley to defeat Western Wayne. Both happened and the Black Knights secured the fourth and final D2-3A playoff spot. Had Lehman lost and Western Wayne won, the final power rankings could have pushed Lehman out.
Wilkes-Barre Area was able to solve only one half of the equation to make the D2/4-6A playoffs. The Wolfpack needed Hazleton Area and West Scranton to both lose and they did. However, the Wolfpack’s late-game rally attempt against Williamsport fell just short.
Here are some snippets about the 12 WVC teams plus independent Holy Redeemer entering Friday’s games.
• Berwick (5-5): The Dawgs moved up from Class 3A to 4A this season and that meant a tougher schedule. They finished the 2025 regular season at 10-0.
• Crestwood (1-9): The Comets’ 17-16 loss to Wyoming Valley West last Friday ended a streak of seven consecutive playoff seasons. They last failed to qualify in 2018 when they finished 2-8.
• Dallas (10-0): The Mountaineers completed their sixth unbeaten regular season with a 35-7 win over Berwick. They also finished the regular season unbeaten in 1972, 1994, 2010, 2019 and 2023.
• Hanover Area (2-8): The Hawkeyes have qualified for the postseason in five of the last 12 seasons, but have failed to advance past the first round.
• Hazleton Area (3-7): The Cougars are in the postseason for a fourth consecutive year, but haven’t advanced past the first round in three previous tries. They haven’t won consecutive playoff games since 2007.
• Holy Redeemer (5-5): The Royals set a program record for wins in a season this year. However, the opportunity to record the first winning season since its inception in 2007 slipped away with a 21-0 loss to Midd-West last Saturday.
• Lake-Lehman (5-5): The Black Knights made the postseason after falling just short in 2025. They are 0-5 in their last five playoff games and have won two playoff games in a season just once, with that coming in 2013.
• Nanticoke Area (2-8): Had the Trojans defeated Hanover Area last Friday (they lost 28-21), there would have been a very good chance of making the D2-4A playoffs. Instead, they are done after Week 10 for the third consecutive year.
• Pittston Area (6-4): The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since 2003 and are 0-8 in the postseason since then. The last four losses have come against Delaware Valley, which couldn’t catch either Pittston Area or Abington Heights for a spot in the D2-5A title game.
• Tunkhannock (2-8): The Tigers were the only WVC team eliminated entering the final weekend of the regular season. They haven’t finished with a winning record since going 7-5 in 1998.
• Wilkes-Barre Area (2-8): After winning three consecutive D2-6A championships, the Wolfpack missed the playoffs for only the second time in their eight-year history. The other came in 2020 when District 2 had truncated playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WBA was the only WVC team to have all 10 opponents qualify for the postseason. Their opponents won 64% of their games, which was by far the highest opponents winning percentage in the conference.
• Wyoming Area (8-2): The Warriors knew they would have a home playoff game against one of three opponents they’ve already defeated in the regular season.
They will play Mid Valley, which they defeated 38-20 in Week 4. However, sometimes strange things happen in the playoffs. In 2016, Dallas defeated Coughlin 54-7 in the season opener and then lost the rematch 28-0 in the postseason.
• Wyoming Valley West (5-5): The Spartans’ five wins were the same amount as they had in their last five seasons combined when they were 5-48. They would need two victories to finish with a winning record for the first time sine 2016.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Click for subscription offers.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.