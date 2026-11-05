Wyoming Valley West’s Gadgidas Reisinger runs into a pair of Nanticoke defenders in a game earlier this season. The Spartans will try to avenge a Week 8 loss when they host Hazleton Area in a District 2/4 Class 6A semifinal game.

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Everything fell into place for some teams in the final weekend of the regular season.

Everything fell apart for a few others.

So now it’s on to the District 2 football playoffs, where the stakes are higher and so are the ticket prices. Tickets can be purchased online at piaad2.org for $10 (no mystery fees) or for $10 cash at the gate (exact change only).

Wyoming Valley Conference football entered the final weekend of the regular season with five teams having clinched District 2 playoff spots, six with their postseason hopes in the balance and one eliminated.

Once the games were completed, Crestwood, Nanticoke Area and Wilkes-Barre Area joined Tunkhannock as teams done after Week 10.

Hanover Area’s playoff spot was teetering, but everything went right. The Hawkeyes defeated Nanticoke Area, had Crestwood lose and had a few other games break their way. That gave Hanover Area the final spot in the Class 3A playoffs and eliminated Crestwood and Nanticoke Area.

Lake-Lehman needed to defeat Tunkhannock and for Mid Valley to defeat Western Wayne. Both happened and the Black Knights secured the fourth and final D2-3A playoff spot. Had Lehman lost and Western Wayne won, the final power rankings could have pushed Lehman out.

Wilkes-Barre Area was able to solve only one half of the equation to make the D2/4-6A playoffs. The Wolfpack needed Hazleton Area and West Scranton to both lose and they did. However, the Wolfpack’s late-game rally attempt against Williamsport fell just short.

Here are some snippets about the 12 WVC teams plus independent Holy Redeemer entering Friday’s games.

• Berwick (5-5): The Dawgs moved up from Class 3A to 4A this season and that meant a tougher schedule. They finished the 2025 regular season at 10-0.

• Crestwood (1-9): The Comets’ 17-16 loss to Wyoming Valley West last Friday ended a streak of seven consecutive playoff seasons. They last failed to qualify in 2018 when they finished 2-8.

• Dallas (10-0): The Mountaineers completed their sixth unbeaten regular season with a 35-7 win over Berwick. They also finished the regular season unbeaten in 1972, 1994, 2010, 2019 and 2023.

• Hanover Area (2-8): The Hawkeyes have qualified for the postseason in five of the last 12 seasons, but have failed to advance past the first round.

• Hazleton Area (3-7): The Cougars are in the postseason for a fourth consecutive year, but haven’t advanced past the first round in three previous tries. They haven’t won consecutive playoff games since 2007.

• Holy Redeemer (5-5): The Royals set a program record for wins in a season this year. However, the opportunity to record the first winning season since its inception in 2007 slipped away with a 21-0 loss to Midd-West last Saturday.

• Lake-Lehman (5-5): The Black Knights made the postseason after falling just short in 2025. They are 0-5 in their last five playoff games and have won two playoff games in a season just once, with that coming in 2013.

• Nanticoke Area (2-8): Had the Trojans defeated Hanover Area last Friday (they lost 28-21), there would have been a very good chance of making the D2-4A playoffs. Instead, they are done after Week 10 for the third consecutive year.

• Pittston Area (6-4): The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since 2003 and are 0-8 in the postseason since then. The last four losses have come against Delaware Valley, which couldn’t catch either Pittston Area or Abington Heights for a spot in the D2-5A title game.

• Tunkhannock (2-8): The Tigers were the only WVC team eliminated entering the final weekend of the regular season. They haven’t finished with a winning record since going 7-5 in 1998.

• Wilkes-Barre Area (2-8): After winning three consecutive D2-6A championships, the Wolfpack missed the playoffs for only the second time in their eight-year history. The other came in 2020 when District 2 had truncated playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WBA was the only WVC team to have all 10 opponents qualify for the postseason. Their opponents won 64% of their games, which was by far the highest opponents winning percentage in the conference.

• Wyoming Area (8-2): The Warriors knew they would have a home playoff game against one of three opponents they’ve already defeated in the regular season.

They will play Mid Valley, which they defeated 38-20 in Week 4. However, sometimes strange things happen in the playoffs. In 2016, Dallas defeated Coughlin 54-7 in the season opener and then lost the rematch 28-0 in the postseason.

• Wyoming Valley West (5-5): The Spartans’ five wins were the same amount as they had in their last five seasons combined when they were 5-48. They would need two victories to finish with a winning record for the first time sine 2016.

WEEK 11 AT A GLANCE

Hazleton Area (3-7) at Wyoming Valley West (5-5)

D2/4-6A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Scott Sacco (4-17), 2nd year; Valley West’s Brydon Rukstalis (5-5), 1st year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 21-7 in Week 8

First Meeting: Valley West 28-13 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 21-14-1

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars lost 42-13 to Pottsville to conclude their regular season. The defense surrendered over 300 yards rushing for the first time all season. The offense sputtered, but RB Xavier Heck and QB JJ Lantigua combined for over 200 yards rushing the first time Hazleton Area played Valley West .

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans held off a Crestwood rally attempt for a 17-16 victory, stopping a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. RB Malique Campbell ran for 120 yards, topping 100 for the fifth time this season. The passing game hasn’t clicked over the last three games.

Up Next: The winner plays for the D2/4-6A championship next Friday against the West Scranton (3-7) at Williamsport (7-3) winner. Williamsport will host the game if it wins. Otherwise, the Hazleton Area at Valley West winner will host.

Pittston Area (6-4) at Abington Heights (6-4)

D2-5A Championship

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Abington Heights’ Joe Repshis (140-101), 21st year; Pittston Area’s Paul Russick (34-37), 2nd year at Pittston Area, 7th overall

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 51-34 in 2017

First Meeting: Abington Heights 32-19 in 1966

All-Time Series: Abington Heights 8-4

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots jumped to a 20-0 lead against Wyoming Area only to fall 28-20. Defense was an issue earlier in the season, but after an improvement, last Friday’s performance has to be a little concerning. QB Santino Capitano, who missed time with an injury, rushed for over 100 yards for the first time since Week 1.

Scouting Abington Heights: The Comets squeezed out a 27-21 win over Delaware Valley to hold onto the top seed and get a home game. They leaned heavily on RB Jaylin Anglin, who rushed for 244 yards and three TDs. Anglin is a combination of power and speed and has over 1,600 yards on the ground. The passing game is adequate enough to give some balance.

Up Next: The winner will be home and play the winner of the D6/9-5A championship game between DuBois Area (6-4) and Hollidaysburg (7-2) for the subregional title.

Hanover Area (2-8) at Dallas (10-0)

D2-4A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Eric Richardson (8-13), 2nd year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (101-42), 12th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 42-13 in Week 9

First Meeting: Hanover Area 27-13 in 1967

All-Time Series: Dallas 27-11-2

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes claimed the final playoff berth with a 28-21 win over Nanticoke Area. QB Logan Richardson missed the game with an injury. RB Dewayne Downey was on his way to a 1,000-yard season until an injury sidelined him since Week 5. Hanover Area tried to generate some offense with RB Brody Richardson running the wildcat vs. Nanticoke Area. The success was middling.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers wore down Berwick for a 35-7 win in their regular-season finale. RB Marc Saracinaj had 169 yards and three TDs on just eight carries. Neither he nor fellow back Hunter Pitcavage have experienced much of a workload because Dallas has had games in hand by halftime. Since Week 2, Dallas has turned over the ball only twice.

Up Next: If Dallas wins, it will be home against the Berwick (5-5) at Wallenpaupack (6-4) winner. If Hanover wins, it will play at the Berwick at Wallenpaupack winner.

Berwick (5-5) at Wallenpaupack (6-4)

D2-4A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s CJ Curry (20-13), 3rd year; Wallenpaupack’s Matt Nawrocki (14-17), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Berwick 37-17 in 2021

First Meeting: Berwick 33-0 in 2000

All-Time Series: Berwick 3-0

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs fell 35-7 to unbeaten Dallas to end their regular season. The defense has been solid vs. the run, but allowed 270 yards and over 10 per carry. After impressive offensive performances to start the season, the unit hasn’t been able to generate much punch once QB Brady Cleaver went down with an injury. Berwick was shut out 28-0 by Williamsport in Week 8.

Scouting Wallenpaupack: As in the recent past, the Buckhorns started out the season strongly. Only this time, they were able to overcome a three-game losing streak. Last Friday’s 27-21 win vs. Valley View locked up a home game. RB Ed Kiesendahl has been workhorse throughout his career and has over 1,300 yards rushing. Wallenpaupack doesn’t pass much, but does so effectively enough to prevent loading the box.

Up Next: The winner plays the Hanover Area (2-8) at Dallas (10-0) winner. The winner will be on the road if Dallas wins or home if Hanover Area wins.

Lake-Lehman (5-5) at Scranton Prep (9-1)

D2-3A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday, Scranton H.S.

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Mike Mully (5-5), 1st year; Scranton’s Prep Terry Gallagher (112-25), 11th year

Last Meeting: Scranton Prep 49-6 in 2023

First Meeting: Scranton Prep 44-8 in 2016

All-Time Series: Scranton Prep 9-0

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights defeated Tunkhannock 28-0, posting their first shutout in their last 14 games. Anthony Magnotta rushed for 124 yards, the most by a Black Knight this season. The offense, though, has been held to two or fewer touchdowns six times. A better performance is necessary against a Prep team which is allowing 11.8 points per game.

Scouting Prep: The Cavaliers rolled over winless Scranton 49-6 for their ninth consecutive victory. They are averaging over 300 yards rushing in the past two games. Senior RB Braedon McPartland leads a deep backfield and is a threat as a receiver. QB Owen Jeffers is a dual threat. Prep is hunting for its sixth consecutive D2-3A championship.

Up Next: The winner plays in the championship game against the Mid Valley (6-4) at Wyoming Area (8-2) winner. Lehman will be on the road if it wins. Prep will be home if it wins.

Mid Valley (6-4) at Wyoming Area (8-2)

D2-3A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Mid Valley’s Stan Yanoski (38-34), 7th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (132-68), 18th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 38-20 in Week 4

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 35-28 in 2011

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 5-1

Scouting Mid Valley: The Spartans secured a playoff spot with a 30-14 win over Western Wayne. RB Kayden Barnauskas went over 1,300 yards rushing for the season. Wyoming Area did a solid job stopping him in the regular-season matchup, holding him to 91 yards on 23 carries. Mid Valley scored a couple late touchdowns after trailing 38-6.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors spotted Pittston Area a 20-0 lead before rallying for a 28-20 victory. The offense, however, was held to 169 yards and its 117 rushing yards were the lowest since a Week 3 loss to Berwick. Wyoming Area hasn’t had a turnover in its last four games while having eight takeaways in its last three.

Up Next: The winner plays in the championship game against the Lake-Lehman (5-5) at Scranton Prep (9-1) winner. The winner will be home if Lehman wins or on the road if Prep wins.

Holy Redeemer (5-5) at Dunmore (10-0)

D2-2A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Vito Quaglia (8-33), 2nd year at Holy Redeemer; 4th overall; Dunmore’s Kevin McHale (58-34), 8th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals enter off a very flat offensive performance in a 21-0 loss to Midd-West, which finished with three wins. The offense had a net of 26 yards, thanks in part to five sacks, and turned over the ball five times. Even with advantageous field position in the second half, Redeemer failed to make any progress.

Scouting Dunmore: The Bucks lead all of District 2 in points scored with 554 and points allowed with 43. They finished their regular season by battering D2-2A second seed Lakeland 53-6 that included a 40-point second quarter where RB Josef Wolff rushed for three TDs. QB Brady McCormick had three touchdown passes. This is a team with higher expectations than a district championship.

Up Next: The winner plays in the championship game against the Riverside (5-5) at Lakeland (7-3) winner. Redeemer will be on the road if it wins. Dunmore will be home if it wins.