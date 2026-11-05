🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — In a season of change, the Holy Redeemer girls volleyball team is right back where it always seems to be at this time of the year.

Fueled by strong all-around matches from senior captain Gillian Parsons and sophomore Elizabeth Bilbow, the Royals won their 18th district title in 19 years by sweeping surprise finalist Western Wayne in Thursday’s District 2 Class 3A championship at Scranton High School.

Holy Redeemer won by set scores of 25-16, 25-21, 25-10.

The Royals underwent the most lineup turnover that coach John Kablick Sr. can recall as they entered the first season since the PIAA switched from four to six classifications in the sport.

Parsons was the only player with more than a year of experience when the team opened the season with a loss.

“From Day 1, Aug. 28 for our first scrimmage, to now, they’ve aged,” Kablick said. “They’re no longer inexperienced.”

Parsons, the most experienced player, filled her usual role as team leader. She had nine kills along with team-high totals of 14 service points, six digs and three blocks.

Holy Redeemer advanced to Tuesday’s state opener against the runner-up of the District 4-11 Class 3A Subregional, either Wellsboro or Wyalusing.

“I think we are peaking at the right time,” Parsons said.

Bilbow both set up the combination of Kira Millard and Parsons and finished points when necessary. She had nine assists, eight kills, six points and three digs.

Millard led in kills with 14.

The Royals controlled the match by serving effectively, leaving the sixth-seeded Wildcats scrambling to return, keeping them from setting up an offense.

Allison Desciak had four aces among her 13 points while Olivia Dutko had two aces and five points.

“We spend at least 20 minutes serving location daily,” Kablick said. “And, I mean daily. We never skip it.

“Short serves; deep serves; seam serves. It pays off. We can’t hit every single serve. They’re not robots. But, we hit a high percentage tonight.”

Desciak had back-to-back aces to open a 22-14 lead late in the first set.

Millard had kills for three of the last five points of the second set after Western Wayne had pulled into a 20-20 tie.

“There were a couple moments where things were a little shaky,” Parsons said. “We had a few mistakes, but overall, I think we did what knew we had to do.”

Parsons, who serves first in each set to get the team started, served seven straight points for a 23-9 lead in the third set.

The final point came down to a Bilbow serve. Three times in the match, she had moved in from her serve to set a teammate’s spike. This time, she moved into the same position, but when Western Wayne blocked the attempt, Bilbow was there to come up with a title-clinching hit while falling backward.

“As a setter, you always try to get up to the net,” Bilbow said, “but also, some great passing by my teammates makes it easier.”

Dutko led in assists with 18. Desciak chipped in four digs.