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KINGSTON — The Noah Fetko and Chase Evanofski two-man game was on full display in front of the hometown crowd at Spartan Stadium on Thursday night.

It took a little while to get going, but once it kicked in, Wyoming Valley West was well on the way to a district championship repeat.

Fetko scored four goals, all in the second half and all assisted by Evanofski, and the Spartans defended their District 2 Class 4A boys soccer championship with a 5-1 win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Evanofski added a goal for Valley West, and true to the gameplan that allowed the Spartans to break things open, it was Fetko on the assisting end for Evanofski.

All told, the pair combined for all five Valley West goals to lead the Spartans to victory, despite not really being able to get cooking until the second half.

“I feel like we were coming out pretty slow, second half we came back ready to play,” Fetko said. “We (him and Evanofski) have been playing for the past 10 years together, we just have great chemistry.”

The first half was dictated by the midfield, with each team only really getting a good look right at the end of the half: Evanofski had a free kick that sailed just over the crossbar, while Johnny Mendola had a shot for Wilkes-Barre Area that rolled just wide of the far goal post.

Things opened up for Fetko and Evanofski in the second half, and about 10 minutes in Evanofski sent a pass in between two Wolfpack defenders for Fetko to run down, corral and turn into Valley West’s first goal.

All five goals scored between the two forwards looked pretty similar to one another: a good through-ball and a well-timed run added up to a score, again and again.

“I thought we were shaky in the first half just because of nerves,” Evanofski said. “We just had to take a deep breath, calm down and get back to our roots.”

Wilkes-Barre Area got on the board with 13:47 left to play in the first half, at the time cutting Valley West’s lead in half down to 2-1.

Leandro Espinoza put a shot on goal that was deflected by Valley West goalie Sergio Gonzalez, but the ball traveled right to the waiting foot of Mendola, who buried the second-chance look for a Wolfpack goal.

Just 40 seconds later, that burst of momentum for Wilkes-Barre Area flipped the other way.

Evanofski made a great play to control a Fetko pass that was slightly behind him, made one cut to his left and found the opening to score.

Fetko’s third and fourth goals came in the final 10 minutes of play to pad Valley West’s lead, and the Spartans welcomed their student section onto the field to celebrate as the clock hit all zeroes and the championship repeat was officially in the books.

It was the second straight meeting between Valley West and Wilkes-Barre Area in the Class 4A district finals, with the Spartans winning in a shootout last year.

The two teams split their regular season meetings this year, so Thursday’s final also served as a rubber match between the two sides for the 2026 season.

Wyoming Valley West will head to the PIAA Class 4A state tournament for the second straight year. The Spartans will host their first-round game on Wednesday, taking on District 11 runner-up Parkland.

District 2 Class 4A Championship

Wyoming Valley West 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`1 — 1

Wyo. Valley West`0`5 — 5

Second Half — 1. WVW, Noah Fetko (Chase Evanofski) 30:20; 2. WVW, Fetko (Evanofski) 21:38; 3. WBA, Johnny Mendola (Leandro Espinoza) 13:47; 4. WVW, Evanofski (Fetko) 13:06; 5. WVW, Fetko (Evanofski) 8:51; 6. WVW, Fetko (Evanofski) 3:56.

Shots — WBA 10, WVW 16. Saves — WBA 3 (Braedon Hollingshead), WVW 4 (Sergio Gonzalez). Corners — WBA 5, WVW 2.