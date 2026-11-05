Crestwood players celebrate the first district title in program history after Thursday’s 3-1 win over Tunkhannock in the Class 4A finals.

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SCRANTON — Tunkhannock had five chances to close out the first set and get a jump start on top-seeded Crestwood in Thursday night’s District 2 Class 4A girls volleyball championship match.

Five times in a row, Lilah Barrett came up with the kill that extended the set.

The 5-foot-2 senior never stopped until she had 20 kills and 40 digs on the night the Comets had the first district title in program history with a four-set victory.

Barrett had a quick explanation for the uncommon spring in her legs that kept her soaring over taller players.

“I did gymnastics when I was little,” Barrett said.

Over four years as a starter, Barrett proved that she could be used more frequently as a hitter.

“I told coach Jeff (Stec) at the beginning of the season, that I’m not leaving here without a medal,” said Barrett, who also had seven blocks.

The determination showed throughout the 28-26, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20 victory.

Tunkhannock’s height advantage appeared to make a difference early.

Layla Mynes had three kills and two blocks during a 9-4 surge to a 13-10 lead.

Two powerful spikes by Grace Volker and kills by Mynes and Riley Adams created the 23-19 advantage in the first set.

Barrett rallied the Comets, then served the deciding point.

Crestwood controlled the second set before Tunkhannock won the third.

The Tigers led as late as 17-16 while trying to fourth a fifth set.

Barrett was there, however, to provide the finishing touch, producing the last three Crestwood points. She used a softer touch for placement, then powered through a Tunkhannock block for consecutive points and a 24-19 lead. The last point was the result of another Barrett kill.

Lexi Chandler had 38 assists, 14 digs and seven points. Aubree White had 11 kills and Lindsay Stec had five. Olivia Lazo had 28 digs and 12 points. Kennady Korpusik had 33 digs.

Crestwood (14-3) advances to host District 11 runner-up Northwestern Lehigh in Wednesday’s first round of the PIAA tournament.

Mynes had 14 kills and Volker 12 to lead Tunkhannock.

Sayre 3, MMI Prep 1

The Preppers’ season came to an end in the finals of the District 2/4 Class A subregional tournament on Thursday, falling in four sets.

Victoria Park and Alexa Fazio each had seven kills for MMI Prep. Park had 11 service points and Fazio had 1 digs.

Marissa Yamulla had 16 digs and 16 service points, and Shreeya Parikh added 21 assists for the Preppers, who were awarded medals and a plaque recognizing them as the District 2 champions for the season.