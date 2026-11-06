Hazleton Area quarterback JJ Lantigua is up-ended as Wyoming Valley West linebacker Tanner Ragukas puts a shoulder into him in the second quarter.

Hazleton Area running back Xavier Heck tries to avoid Wyoming Valley West defensive back Malique Campbell in the first quarter of play.

Hazleton Area running back Xavier Heck carries the ball in the first quarter against Wyoming Valley West.

Hazleton Area defensive backs Dinuel Jimenez (1) and Jose Lopez push Wyoming Valley West running back Gadgidas Reisinger out of bounds in the first quarter.

Wyoming Valley West running back Malique Campbell tries to hold off Hazleton Area defensive back Zach Wilson during the first quarter.

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — This was the playoff atmosphere that the Wyoming Valley West Spartans could only dream of.

Five unanswered touchdowns. A raucous crowd. A rowdy marching band. The touchdown cannons. It may have been nine years since Spartan Stadium hosted playoff football but it hadn’t missed a beat.

Wyoming Valley West pummeled an injury-depleted Hazleton Area in a 35-7 victory on Friday night to win the District 2 Class 6A championship. The Spartans will advance to take on top-seeded Williamsport Area next week for a chance at the District 2/4 subregional title.

“It’s so huge for these seniors and this program,” Valley West coach Brydon Rukstalis said. “Everyone was so excited for us this year, especially when in the preseason, everyone had a question mark on whether the young coach could come in and do it. I think I came in and showed that I can.”

It is Wyoming Valley West’s first district championship since 2017.

“It’s unbelievable,” Rukstalis said. “I was a district champion when I was here. This is something I wanted to bring back to this school. We had some ups-and-downs this year but this was our plan.”

The Spartans played an all-around game with big plays on both offense and defense. They scored 35 unanswered points against a team they had lost to by two touchdowns just three weeks ago.

Malique Campbell scored three touchdowns for the Spartans. Campbell ran 15 times for 170 yards.

Campbell gave the Spartans an early lead with 1:24 left in the first quarter. He caught the lone completion of the game, a short pitch pass for a 23-yard touchdown.

His longest run of the game set up the Spartans’ second score. Campbell made an acrobatic spin, managing to stay on his feet while falling down, before running 79 yards to the Hazleton Area one-yard line. Quarterback Damien Eastman sneaked it past the goal line for a touchdown.

A pair of interceptions broke the game open. With Hazleton Area driving near the first half’s final whistle, defensive lineman Trevor Ruddy safely cradled a ball that was batted around by the Wyoming Valley West secondary. After Hazleton Area converted an onside kick, Tanner Ragukas picked off the first play of the second half and ran 37 yards into Hazleton Area territory.

“That’s a kid that’s been doing those kinds of things all year,” Rukstalis said. “When we need a big play, he [Ragukas] does it for us.”

It set up the first of two Campbell rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with a 10-yard rushing score. On the Spartans’ next possession, he made a move on the first defender that opened a lane for a 37-yard touchdown.

Gadgidas Reisinger carried the ball 19 times for 145 times and a touchdown.

Wyoming Valley West 35, Hazleton Area 7

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`7`—`7

Valley West`7`7`14`7`—`35

First quarter

WVW — Malique Campbell 23 pass from Damien Eastman (Xander Jones kick), 1:24

Second quarter

WVW — Eastman 1 run (Jones kick), 9:33

Third quarter

WVW — Campbell 10 run (Jones kick), 10:13

WVW — Campbell 37 run (Jones kick), 6:07

Fourth quarter

WVW — Gagidas Reisinger 3 run (Jones kick), 11:55

HAZ —Dinuel Jiminez 34 pass from JJ Lantigua (Justin Welch kick) 9:13

Team statistics`HAZ`WVW

First downs`12`14

Rushes-yards`32-102`43-316

Passing yards`81`23

Total yards`183`339

Passing`3-15-2`1-2-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-6`2-8

Punts-avg.`3-32.33`1-46

Fumbles-lost`2-0`4-3

Penalties-yards`7-85`6-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HAZ, Xavier Heck 9-52, Jason Zamudio 7-8, Lantigua 12-36, Mikhail Exantus 3-18, TEAM 1-(minus-12). WVW, Campbell 15-170, Eastman 4-(minus-3), Reisinger 21-140, Tanner Ragukas 3-9

PASSING —HAZ, Lantigua 3-15-81-2; WVW Eastman 1-2-23-0

RECEIVING — HAZ, Wilmington Fabre 1-32, Derek Radzwich 1-15, Jimenez 1-34; WVW, Campbell 1-23

INTERCEPTIONS — WVW, Trevor Ruddy 1-0, Ragukas 1-37

MISSED FGs — None