Wyoming Area’s Michael McKernan makes a catch out of the backfield for a 20-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Wyoming Area’s Nicholas Kondrosky breaks through the middle for a 57-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

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WEST PITTSTON — Mid Valley finally got on the board Friday night with a field goal with 36 seconds left until halftime.

The way Wyoming Area’s offense was clicking, that was more than enough time to strike again.

The Warriors did so, making it five first-half possessions and five touchdowns in a 55-11 rout of Mid Valley in a District 2 Class 3A semifinal game.

Wyoming Area (9-2) will play at five-time defending D2-3A champion Scranton Prep (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday for the title at a site to be determined.

A 20-yard swing pass from Luke Kopetchny to Michael McKernan with 12 seconds left in the half gave Wyoming Area a 35-3 lead. The Warriors tacked on three more scores to reach at least 55 points for the third time in their last five games.

“Solid,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “We were able to run the ball very well. We were opportunistic throwing the ball, a couple big plays. Defensively, throughout the game we played well against the run and situations against the pass and we had one turnover on the interception.”

Wyoming Area used a one-two punch from its backfield to rush for 154 yards in the first half.

Running back Nicholas Kondrosky did most of the work in the first quarter, rushing for 93 of his game-high 111 yards. He scored the first TD on a 57-yard run.

Running back Dominic Bartell was the main ball-carrier in the second quarter, rushing for 44 yards. He finished with 85 on the ground and would have gone over 100 but had a long touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty.

Kopetchny ran for three consecutive touchdowns on runs of 1, 5 and 1 yard as Wyoming Area built a 28-0 lead before Mid Valley (6-5) got a 37-yard field goal from Sean Patchcoski.

Kopetchny also threw a 44-yard completion to David Favata on the first play from scrimmage after the Mid Valley field goal. He and Favata connected on a 40-yard pass during the fourth scoring drive.

Mid Valley did stop Wyoming Area on its initial possession of the third quarter, but the Warriors got a favorable bounce on a punt by Hudson Sharpe that pinned the Spartans at their own 8-yard line.

Mid Valley fumbled on its first play and Wyoming Area’s Jordan Rosario recovered at the 2. Kondrosky scored on the next play for a 41-3 advantage.

Lavell Brock scored on a 45-yard run and Antavione Randall scored on a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter as Wyoming Area build its lead to 55-3 with four minutes remaining.

Wyoming Area defeated Mid Valley 38-20 in Week 4 where a couple late Spartan touchdowns made the final score closer than it was.

“It’s win or go home,” Spencer said, “but it’s also the last opportunity for the seniors to play on this field and for this team to play on this field. That was important and impactful.”

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Wyoming Area 55, Mid Valley 11

Mid Valley`0`3`0`8 — 11

Wyoming Area`14`21`6`14 — 55

First quarter

WA — Nicholas Kondrosky 57 run (Ava Musinski kick), 6:40

WA — Luke Kopetchny 1 run (Musinski kick), 2:51

Second quarter

WA — Kopetchny 5 run (Musinski kick), 8:59

WA — Kopetchny 1 run (Musinski kick), 1:54

MV — Sean Patchcoski 37 FG, 0:36

WA — Michael McKernan 20 pass from Kopetchny (Musinski), 0:12

Third quarter

WA — Kondrosky 2 run (kick failed), 8:27

Fourth quarter

WA — Lavell Brock 45 (Teagan Meier kick), 9:36

WA — Antavione Randall 21 run (Meier kick), 4:01

MV — Simpson Burridge 2 run (Jacob Bennett from Cole Skotleski), 1:07

Team statistics`MV`WA

First downs`8`17

Rushes-yards`27-141`41-307

Passing yards`22`104

Total yards`163`411

Passing`4-14-1`3-6-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-15`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-27`1-48

Fumbles-lost`1-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-45`4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Mid Valley, Kayden Barnauskas 16-93, Paxton Grebb 3-2, Eric Melesky 1-3, Nick Hricenak 1-2, Justin Winters 2-(minus-6), Skotleski 1-(minus-6), Burridge 4-53. Wyoming Area, Kondrosky 10-111, Dominic Bartell 16-85, Koptechny 6-42, McKernan 2-(minus-5), Connor Grochal 1-1, Brock 1-45, Adrian Cruz 1-8, Randakll 2-22, team 2-(minus-2).

PASSING — Mid Valley, Grebb 4-13-1-22, Skotleski 0-1-0-0. Wyoming Area, Kopetchny 3-6-0-104.

RECEIVING — Mid Valley, Zachary Sadavage 1-6, Tyler Krawczyk 1-4, Hricenak 1-12, Dylan Sarnoski 1-0. Wyoming Area, David Favata 2-84, McKernan 1-20.

INTERCEPTIONS — Wyoming Area, Kopetchny 1-2.

MISSED FGs — none.