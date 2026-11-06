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DALLAS TWP. — On the opening night of the District 2 playoffs, the hometown Dallas Mountaineers cruised to a commanding 48-14 victory over the Hanover Area Hawkeyes in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday to remain perfect at 11-0 this season.

The Mountaineers advanced to host Wallenpaupack in the district semifinals next week as the Buckhorns beat Berwick on Friday.

This was Dallas’ second triumph over Hanover Area this season, having won 42-13 on the road two weeks earlier. The Hawkeyes close their season at 2-9, having earned a playoff spot with a win over rival Nanticoke Area on the final week of the regular season.

The Mountaineers opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest when junior quarterback Talan Geskey scrambled for a 34-yard rushing touchdown to give his team an early 7-0 advantage.

For the Mounts’ next tally, junior Hayden Romeo recovered a fumble that set up Dallas’ offense in prime position with a first-and-goal at the 6-yard line. From there, standout senior tailback Hunter Pitcavage barreled his way into the end zone from 4 yards out to enhance his squad’s lead to 13-0.

On Dallas’ third and final score of the first quarter, senior Brady McCann forced and recovered a fumble and returned it 22 yards to the end zone to make it a 20-0 game with 1:12 left in the frame.

In the second quarter, the Mounts continued to display their scoring prowess when sophomore running back Marc Saracinaj punched it in from 7 yards out to increase the advantage to 27-0 just 31 seconds into the frame.

Dallas’ fifth touchdown of the night culminated a 48-yard scoring drive when junior Owen Oldt bashed his way in from the 1 to make it a 35-0 lead with 4:59 remaining in the first half of play.

For the Mounts’ last points of the half, Geskey connected with junior wideout Tyce Mason for a 40-yard touchdown to give Dallas a decisive 42-0 advantage at the break.

In third quarter action with the clock running throughout, Hanover Area got on the scoreboard when junior quarterback Logan Richardson conencted with sophomore receiver Justin Hibbard for a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Then, right before the third came to an end, senior Lucas Cruz pounded his way into the end zone from 2 yards out to make it 42-14.

Dallas got back to its scoring ways in the fourth when freshman running back Drew Kostick took it all the way on a 92-yard rushing touchdown to make it 48-14.

Geskey was proud of his team’s effort on the night and how they remained focused.

“It feels great,” Geskey said. “All these guys, they work hard, we are determined and we know we have a job to do every week and we do it. We don’t get complacent with each other, we are a great team, we have great guys and we’ve got to get the ball to the guys who can make plays.

“… We can’t get complacent — this one is behind us now. We’ve obviously got to focus on special teams, it’s the most important part that people usually skip out on, and in Dallas it’s the number one priority. We’ve got to stay focused on special teams, we’ve got to scout our defense as much as we can, we’ve got to stay focused. Every day matters.”

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Dallas 48, Hanover Area 14

HA`0`0`14`0 — 14

DA `20`22`0`6 — 48

First Quarter

DA — Talan Geskey 34 run (David Worth makes extra pt.), 10:45.

DA — Hunter Pitcavage 4 run (Worth misses extra pt.), 2:18.

DA — Brady McCann 22 yard fumble return (Worth makes extra pt.), 1:12.

Second Quarter

DA — Marc Saracinaj 7 run (Worth makes extra pt.), 11:29.

DA — Owen Oldt 1 run (Talan Geskey 2pt. pass good to Jim Youngblood ), 4:59.

DA — Tyce Mason 40 pass from Talan Geskey (Worth makes extra pt.), 0:40.

Third Quarter

HA — Justin Hibbard 22 pass from Logan Richardson (Aiden Hollock makes extra pt.), 6:39.

HA — Lucas Cruz 2 run (Hollock makes extra pt.), 0:22.

Fourth Quarter

DA- Drew Kostick 92 run (Christian Maier misses extra pt.), 10:54.

Team statistics `HA `DA

First downs`13`12

Rushes-yards`30-117`22-241

Passing yards`76`92

Total yards`193`333

Passing’8-13-1-1`4-7-1-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-6`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-30`1-21

Fumbles-lost`2-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`3-30`6-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HA, Brody Richardson 20-75, Gregory McCoy 1-0, Lucas Cruz 5-21, Evan Rought 3-18, Matthew Acker Jr. 1-3. DA, Hunter Pitcavage 5-37, Tyce Mason 1-0, Marc Saracinaj 5-45, Talan Geskey 2-31, Owen Oldt 1-1, Jim Youngblood 1-neg.1, Jesse Berlew 1-3, Drew Kostick 4-101, Trevor Slavinski 1-17, Logan Tanner 1-7.

PASSING — HA, Logan Richardson 6-8-57-1-0, Gregory McCoy 2-4-19-0-0, Brody Richardson 0-1-0-0-1. DA, Talan Geskey 4-7-92-1-0.

RECEIVING — HA, Conor Richardson 5-40, Angel Tejada 1-10, Lucas Cruz 1-4, Justin Hibbard 1-22. DA, Tyce Mason 1-40, Trevor Slavinski 1-32, Jim Youngblood 2-20.

INTERCEPTIONS — HA, None. DA, Brady McCann 1-7.

FIELD GOALS — HA, None. DA, None.