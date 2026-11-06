Lucas LoPresto, of Pittston Area, follows his blocker through the Comets defense.

Pittston Area’s Santino Capitano looks to pass during district play at Abington Heights.

Abington Heights running back Jayden Anglin looks for a hole to run through.

Jayden Anglin, of Abington Heights, makes an open field tackle during the District 2 championship game.

Patriots tight end John Jadus lunges for more yards during their District 2 championship game at Abington Heights.

Rodman Azar pulls in the pass for an Abington Heights touchdown.

Jack Hartshorn puts it through for the Abington Heights extra point.

Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto runs up the Abington Heights sideline during the first half of the District 2 Class 5A championship.

🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — Pittston Area thought it had a game plan for the Abington Heights offense and tailback Jayden Anglin.

Then, the Patriots lined up across from the Comets offensive line and Anglin.

The line opened gaping holes, then Anglin ran around and through tacklers on the second level on his way to 327 rushing yards in less than three quarters Friday night while leading host Abington Heights to a 40-7 romp in the District 2 Class 5A football championship game.

Anglin has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in the team’s five-game winning streak and is fast approaching the 2,000-yard mark for the season.

“They got me to the second level,” Anglin said. “That’s their job, then I’ve got to do my job.”

Anglin did that with ultimate efficiency.

The Comets had the ball for just 1:23 of the first 12:49, but still led 7-0. Anglin picked up 70 yards on the first four Abington Heights offensive plays to set up Noah Kayal’s one-yard touchdown.

Anglin broke a 67-yard touchdown run in the last minute of the first half, then scored on 38 and seven-yard runs in the first 7:02 of the second half before sitting for the night.

“We just had no answer,” Pittston Area coach Paul Russick said. “We thought we had a pretty decent plan for him. We had been playing the run pretty well. He’s good.

“What else can you say? He ran like he wanted to win a district championship tonight.”

The Patriots had a 6-3 lead in first downs and had punted from midfield on their first possession before Rodman Azar intercepted in the end zone 49 seconds into the second quarter to stop a Pittston Area threat.

Abington Heights pounded Pittston Area over the 21:36 that followed, opening a 40-0 lead.

During that time, the Comets had statistical advantages of 14-3 in first downs, 323-65 in total yardage, 15:31-6:05 in time of possession and 33-0 on the scoreboard.

Abington Heights scored on its first six possessions, then ran the last 5:46 off the clock on its seventh to end the game at the Pittston Area 34.

The Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Patriots turned around their season with a five-game winning streak and had a 20-0 lead on Wyoming Area before falling 28-20 last week.

“I said to them in huddle, I’m extremely proud of them as a program,” Russick said. “When you look at this year, we put together a five-game winning streak after a rough start.

“It’s the first back-to-back winning seasons at Pittston Area, I think, since 2003. Winning the division back-to-back years is huge. We’re building.”

The Patriots had another threat erased by an interception inside the 10 in the third quarter, then broke the shutout on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that started in the third quarter and carried into the fourth.

Lucas LoPresto took a third-and-10 shovel pass 44 yards. Santino Salvo threw another to LoPresto on fourth-and-goal from the six and when LoPresto was stopped, he pitched to John Jadus, who carried the ball into the end zone for the Pittston Area touchdown.

Both teams entered the game with 6-4 records.

Abington Heights will host Hollidaysburg in the District 2-6-9 Class 5A Subregional final Friday.

District 2 Class 5A Championship

Abington Heights 40, Pittston Area 7

Pittston Area`0`0`0`7 —`7

Abington Heights`7`13`20`0 — 40

First quarter

AH – Noah Kayal 1 run (Jack Hartshorn kick), 5:41

Second quarter

AH – Rodman Azar 8 pass from Kayal (Hartshorn kick), 3:28

AH – Jayden Anglin 67 run (kick failed), :55.6

Third quarter

AH – Anglin 38 run (Hartshorn kick), 9:46

AH – Anglin 7 run (pass failed), 4:58

AH – Scott Weiland 2 run (Hartshorn kick), 1:35

Fourth quarter

PA – John Jadus 7 with teammate’s lateral, to complete Lucas LoPresto pass from Santino Salvo (Sam Augustine kick), 5:46

Team Statistics`PA`AH

First downs`12`19

Rushes-yards`18-74`39-393

Passing yards`158`29

Total yards`232`422

Passing`21-33-2`3-4-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-42.5`0-0

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`5-40`3-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — PA, LoPresto 7-43, Santino Capitano 6-22, Kayden Bailey -9, Christian Cerasaro 1-0. AH, Anglin 24-327, Weiland 9-45, Trey Hughes 1-7, Kayal 2-6, Anthony Castellani 1-4, Blake Davis 1-3, Bradley Rosenski 1-1.

PASSING — PA, Capitano 18-25-2-103, Salvo 3-6-0-55, LoPresto 0-1-0-0, Deondre Miller 0-1-0-0. AH, Kayal 3-4-0-29.

RECEIVING — PA, LoPresto 14-86, Miller 5-28, Jadus 2-35, Capitano 0-9. AH, Evan Keiper 1-11, Cooper Manning 1-10, Azar 1-8.

INTERCEPTIONS — PA, None. AH, Michael Arcure 1-65, Azar 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOAL — None.