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SCRANTON — Scranton Prep scored touchdowns on its first six offensive drives on the way to a commanding 51-12 victory over Lake-Lehman on Friday night in the semifinals of the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Coach Terry Gallagher attributed his Cavaliers’ success to an unlikely source.

“I thought, all week in practice, some of our younger guys and our scout group did a great job showing us (Lake Lehman) offensively and defensively,” Gallagher said. “So a lot of credit goes to those younger guys that don’t get as much credit as they’re due.”

Just about a minute into the game, Scranton Prep struck when Braedon “Tato” McPartland took a carry 66 yards to the end zone to give his team a quick 7-0 lead. On the following pair of Cavalier drives in the first quarter, Owen Jeffers scored two touchdowns — one rushing and one passing to Noah Krzywiec.

“We’re fortunate. We’ve got some really, really good athletes,” Gallagher said of his team’s flurry of big plays. “We try to get athletes in space. We were able to do that.”

Meanwhile, Lake Lehman struggled to move the ball throughout the game, illustrated most notably by McPartland’s interception return for a score. The pick-six pushed the Scranton Prep lead to 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.

McPartland continued to dominate in the second quarter, taking his first carry of the frame for another long touchdown, this one from 56 yards away. Additional rushing touchdowns from Cavaliers Henry Barrett and Brandon Farmer extended the Scranton Prep lead to 48-0. Kicker Tyler Bianchi kicked a 36-yard field goal before halftime to put the contest at 51-0 in favor of Scranton Prep.

While Scranton Prep consistently rattled off chunk plays, Lake-Lehman had only a single play in the first half go for more than 10 yards.

“Guys read their keys (and) did what they had to do,” Gallagher said of the Cavaliers’ defensive performance. “You have to be super disciplined when you’re facing a Wing-T team like that.”

The Black Knights actually held Scranton Prep scoreless in the second half, as the Cavaliers pulled their starters from the lineup and faced a running clock for the remainder of the game. After fumbling on their first drive of the third quarter, Lake-Lehman put points up when running back Jeremy Matusick plunged into the end zone for a 4-yard score.

Scranton Prep fumbled away two drives in the fourth quarter, setting up Lake-Lehman’s second touchdown of the contest and their last of the season, a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Jesse Strenfel. Two-point conversion attempts following both Lehman scores capped its scoring output at 12.

Scranton Prep will now face Wyoming Area in next week’s District 2 Class 3A championship game. The Black Knights finished their first season under coach Mike Mully at 5-6 with a playoff berth.

“There’s definitely mistakes that we made,” Gallagher said of the win. “So you clean that stuff up and be prepared for a pretty good football team (next week).”

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Scranton Prep 51, Lake Lehman 12

Lake Lehman`0`0`6`6 — 12

Scranton Prep`28`23`0`0 — 51

First quarter

SP — Braedon McPartland 66 run (Tyler Bianchi kick), 10:55.

SP — Owen Jeffers 12 run (Bianchi kick), 6:05.

SP — Noah Krzywiec 10 pass from Jeffers (Bianchi kick), 0:14.

SP — McPartland 25 interception return (Bianchi kick), 0:03.

Second quarter

SP — McPartland 56 run (kick failed), 9:55.

SP — Henry Barrett 3 run (Bianchi kick), 6:48.

SP — Brandon Farmer 14 run (Bianchi kick), 2:34.

SP — Bianchi 36 field goal, 1:13.

Third quarter

LL — Jeremy Matusick 4 run (run failed), 1:10.

Fourth quarter

LL — Jesse Strenfel 1 run (run failed), 8:06.

Team statistics`LL`SP

First downs`10`14

Rushes-yards`45-143`22-254

Passing yards`13`77

Total yards`156`321

Passing`1-3-1`7-11-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`4-19`1-34

Fumbles-lost`4-2`3-2

Penalties-yards`2-24`7-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — LL, Magnotta 15-52, Team 10-34, Brelsford 9-18, Matusick 5-27-1, Strenfel 4-4-1, Cassano 1-7, Hosey 1-1. SP, Farmer 7-63, Dennebaum 4-16, B. McPartland 3-129-2, Barrett 2-13-1, Kowalski 2-0, Jeffers 1-12-1, O. McPartland 1-12, Krzywiec 1-5, Hairston 1-4.

PASSING — LL, Strenfel 1-3-1-13. SP, Jeffers 5-7-0-61, Hairston 2-4-0-16.

RECEIVING — LL, Brelsford 1-13. SP, Krzywiec 3-31-1, O. McPartland 1-18, Skoff 1-12, Williamson 1-12, Dennebaum 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — SP, B. McPartland 1-25.

MISSED FGs — None