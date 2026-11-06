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Down three goals to the division leaders with 10 minutes left to play, the Penguins were off to a bad start to their trip to Charlotte.

Jake Livanavage turned things around in a hurry.

The rookie defenseman, who rejoined the team from a brief call-up to Pittsburgh, set up a pair of goals before scoring the winner himself in overtime as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stunned the host Checkers 4-3 on Friday night.

Things had looked bleak for the Penguins when Charlotte turned a 1-0 lead after two periods into a 3-0 advantage with goals by Mikulas Hovorka and John Beecher in the first half of the third.

But after Daniel Russell got the Penguins on the board with 9:38 left in regulation, it took less than four minutes to tie things up.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored with 6:46 left and Rutger McGroarty converted on the power play just 48 seconds after that to force the extra period. Livanavage had the primary assist on the latter two goals.

After Wilkes-Barre/Scranton killed a tripping penalty to McGroarty in the first minute of overtime, Livanavage joined the rush himself with McGroarty out of the box for a three-on-one. McGroarty dished to Harvey-Pinard, who sent it over to Livanavage in the right circle for a one-timer that beat Checkers goalie Cooper Black for the game-winner.

It was the third goal of the season for Livanavage, who had a multi-point game along with McGroarty. Hugh McGing, Oliver Okuliar and Mikhail Ilyin all had an assist in the win while Taylor Gauthier stopped 29 of 32 shots for the win.

The teams will rematch on Saturday in Charlotte with puck drop set for 6 p.m.