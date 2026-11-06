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KINGSTON — There wasn’t a whole lot for Justuce Schanberg to say after the conclusion of Friday night’s District 2 Class A boys soccer championship.

Rather, the Wyoming Seminary junior let his play speak for itself. The play in question? A game-winning goal to cement a district championship three-peat for the Blue Knights.

Schanberg scored with just under two minutes to play to elevate Wyoming Seminary to the top of the pack once again in District 2 as the Blue Knights edged out Holy Redeemer 2-1 in the Class A final at Nesbitt Stadium.

The game sat tied at 1-1 for nearly 30 minutes after Sem took a 1-0 lead early in the second half, only for the Royals to even things up five minutes later.

It was a stalemate between two strong sides that seemed destined for extra time, until Ayden Acernese got to the corner with a little bit of room to operate, enough space to fire a pass into the box.

Schanberg was there and received the pass with a defender draped all over him. The junior faked one way, spun over his right shoulder to create a window and blasted one home to give Sem a 2-1 lead that, even with 1:44 remaining, felt very much like a game-winner.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say,” Schanberg said. “It was the best moment of my life, it was so good … I didn’t know what to do.”

Wyoming Seminary entered Friday night with no losses and just three ties on the ledger this year, tearing through the Wyoming Valley Conference on their way to a Division 2 title and the top seed in the District 2 Class A playoffs.

Holy Redeemer, however, played the Blue Knights tight in their two meetings this year — a one-goal loss and a draw — and the Royals were ready for the task of trying to unseat the reigning champs.

The two teams battled to a scoreless draw at the end of the first half, with an apparent goal from Wyoming Seminary’s Caden Hoban waved off by the offsides flag in the final two minutes of the half.

The Blue Knights got on the board for real early in the second half, thanks to freshman Liubomyr Vasylynka.

A pass from Benen Griffin that looped over the last Redeemer defender was run down by Vasylynka, who had an open look on net and capitalized to put Sem ahead 1-0.

It was a short-lived lead; Max Mohutsky netted the equalizer for Holy Redeemer just under five minutes later.

A Redeemer corner kick was punched out to the top of the box, where Saami Alam was waiting to try and fire it back in toward the goal.

Mohutsky’s positioning was perfect as he got a foot to the ball, redirecting it past Sem goalie Cash Hanson-Richart to make it a 1-1 tie with 32:57 left to play.

Both defenses firmed up after the brief flurry, and it took until Acernese’s feed in to Schanberg for either team to gain the advantage.

“We started using the outsides near the end of the game, they were clogging the middle so we started going down the line,” Wyoming Seminary coach Aaron Littzi said. “Ayden Acernese took a beautiful ball down the line, played it across to Justuce and he was able to put it away for us.”

Hanson-Richart made five saves for Wyoming Seminary, while William Conklin made four saves across the field for Holy Redeemer.

It’s the third District 2 title in a row and the seventh in nine years for the Blue Knights, who turned last year’s title win into a run to the PIAA Class A semifinals.

Wyoming Seminary will get started on this year’s state run on Tuesday, traveling to District 4 champ Benton in the opening round of the state tournament.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 5, Williamsport 1

In the third straight meeting between the Wolfpack and the Millionaires in the District 2/4 Class 4A subregional championship game, Addison Corchado proved to be the difference-maker as the Wolfpack won the title on their home field Friday night.

Corchado, named all-state by the Wyoming Valley Conference coaches for her performance this season, scored a hat trick to lead Wilkes-Barre Area to the win.

Aliyah Baez and Jordan Prushinski each added a goal for the Wolfpack, who took a 2-0 lead into the halftime and continued to add to it until the final whistle blew.

Brynli Carnevale had the lone goal of the evening for Williamsport.

It’s the second subregional title win in three years for Wilkes-Barre Area; the Wolfpack beat Williamsport in this spot in 2024, only for the Millionaires to gain a measure of revenge in last year’s title game.

The Wolfpack were already named District 2 champions for the third straight season, as the last team standing from the district with Williamsport representing District 4.

Wilkes-Barre Area will be back at home on Wednesday when the PIAA Class 4A girls soccer tournament begins. The Wolfpack will take on Council Rock South, the fourth seed out of District 1, in the opening round.

District 2 Class A Championship

Wyoming Seminary 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Holy Redeemer`0`1 — 1

Wyo. Seminary`0`2 — 2

Second Half — 1. SEM, Liubomyr Vasylynka (Benen Griffin) 37:34; 2. HR, Max Mohutsky (Saami Alam) 32:57; 3. SEM, Justuce Schanberg (Robert Mercado) 1:44.

Shots — HR 8, SEM 10. Saves — HR 4 (William Conklin), SEM 5 (Cash Hanson-Richart). Corners — HR 5, SEM 2.