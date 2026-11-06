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Despite a big boost from the return of quarterback Brady Cleaver, Berwick’s season came to an end on Friday night as the Bulldogs fell to Wallenpaupack 31-14 in the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Ed Kiesendahl had 142 yards and two touchdown runs for Wallenpaupack, while Jake Rafferty caught two touchdown passes from Sam Kiesendahl.

Also coming back from an injury, Rafferty returned to play running back, receiver, wildcat quarterback and a few snaps as a more traditional quarterback, which he had been prior to getting hurt.

Rafferty was the team’s top receiver with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns and also ran 15 times for 72 yards.

The Buckhorns took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and looked to be pulling away, but Berwick didn’t go down easily.

Cleaver, who hadn’t suited up for the Bulldogs since Week 4, led the team down on a nine-play, 83-yard drive to score 17.1 seconds before halftime. Cleaver’s 40-yard run set up his 9-yard touchdown pass to Shiloh Escobar.

A six-yard touchdown run for Cleaver cut Wallenpaupack’s lead down to 21-14 in the third as the Bulldogs drove 80 yards in eight plays.

The Buckhorns answered with a 15-play drive capped off by a 45-yard field goal from Colby Bonagura to make it 24-14 with 7:10 left to play.

Berwick was stopped on downs on the ensuing drive, and the Buckhorns went up 31-14 on a touchdown catch from Rafferty.

Rafferty picked off a Berwick pass to end the Bulldogs’ final drive of the night, and Wallenpaupack ran out the clock from there.

Cleaver finished with 118 yards rushing and two total touchdowns in his return to action.

Wallenpaupack will travel to top-seeded Dallas next week in the District 2 Class 4A semifinals. Berwick ends an injury-riddled season at 5-6.

Dunmore 69, Holy Redeemer 14

Unbeaten Dunmore scored the game’s first 48 points on the way to a rout in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals.

The Bucks (11-0) earned a rematch with defending champion Lakeland, which improved to 8-3 with a 36-13 victory over Riverside.

Weston Yannone scored three touchdowns and set up another with an interception.

Yannone returned a punt 65 yards for the first touchdown.

Brady McCormick threw the first of his three touchdown passes, a 22-yarder to Logan Miller, before Yannone ran 1 yards to make it 21-0 with five minutes left in the quarter.

The Bucks led 34-0 after one on two Josef Wolff touchdowns, one a run and the other a pass reception.

Yannone ran 10 yards for the next score, then McCormick hit Jacob Costanzo with a 25-yarder.

Holy Redeemer broke the shutout with an 83-yard drive that produced a 6-yard pass from Brady McDermott to Mike Zbierski.

Dunmore then scored on Costanzo’s 80-yard return of the ensuing kickoff for a 55-6 halftime lead.

Holy Redeemer finished the most successful season in school history with a 5-6 record.