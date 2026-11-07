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Two Wyoming Valley Conference girls, Holy Redeemer’s Gianna Altavilla and Lake-Lehman’s Ava Jones earned state medals Saturday with their performances in the PIAA Cross Country Championships at Big Spring High School in Newville, Cumberland County.

Crestwood finished 10th as a team in Class 2A girls in the first year since the meet was moved from the Hershey Parkview Course.

Altavilla, who earned a district medal in track and field in the spring as a freshman, added a state medal to her district title in her first season competing in cross country. She finished 14th in the Class A race with a time of 19:59 for the 3.1-mile course to help Holy Redeemer finish 14th as a team.

Jones finished 22nd in Class 2A.

Riverside, from the Lackawanna League, led all District 2 teams by finishing second in Class A boys for the second straight year.

Mid Valley’s Jacob Borrelli was the district’s top individual finisher, taking seventh in Class 2A boys. Elk Lake’s Parker Upright reached the top 10 for the second straight year and finished ninth in Class A boys despite being out of action because of an injury for nearly a month this fall.

The day began with the Class A girls race.

Old Forge finished one spot and six points in front of Holy Redeemer.

Mira Mosca won the individual title while leading Our Lady of Sacred Heart to the team championship.

Jones moved up from 100th a year ago to reach the top 25, the threshold needed for a state medal, in Class 2A girls.

Crestwood beat out District 2 rival Scranton Prep for 10th place out of 22 teams on the sixth-runner tiebreaker after both posted a five-runner team score of 279.

Adrienne Shebelock led the Comets by placing 32nd in 19:55.

Riley Ruch was 95th out of 262 runners. The third and fourth Crestwood runners were freshmen, Ashlyn Deivert, who was just eight seconds behind Ruch, and Cora Goguen.

Erie Cathedral Prep repeated as team champion 92-99 over Central Cambria.

Wellsboro’s Lauren Kosek, who started her season on Labor Day weekend by repeating as Cliff Robbins Invitational champion at Misericordia, ended her season with a state title in 17:49.

Norwin repeated a Class 3A team title and Delaware Valley’s Grace Holderith repeated as a medalist moving up to 12th with District 2’s top girls time of the day, 18:27.

Five District 2 runners, including two from Riverside, earned medals in Class A boys.

Two of Holy Redeemer’s three individual qualifiers, Caden Moreck and Frank Pacelli, finished seconds apart in 32nd and 33rd.

Winchester Thurman won the team championship.

Jonah Montagnese repeated as Class 2A boys champion and helped Quaker Valley moved up from a runner-up finish a year ago to take the team title.

Borrelli finished in 16:12.

State College won in Class 3A boys where the 182nd-place finish by Hazleton Area’s Gavin Adams was the best managed by a District 2 runner.

PIAA CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

(3.1-mile Big Spring High School Course)

CLASS A GIRLS

WVC Team Finish

Holy Redeemer, 14th of 21, 300 points

WVC Individual Places

Gianna Altavilla, Holy Redeemer, 14th, 19:59

Celia Ludka, Wyoming Seminary,36th, 20:48

Leah Smith, Holy Redeemer, 68th, 21:29

Anna Zaroda, MMI Prep, 85th, 21:40

Adele Deemer, Holy Redeemer, 90th, 21:45

Scarlett O’Hara, Holy Redeemer, 188th, 23:32

Emma Kane, Holy Redeemer, 210th, 24:42

Holly Emma, Holy Redeemer, 213th, 25:06

Ruth Young, Holy Redeemer, 233rd, 26:47

Team race: Our Lady of Sacred Heart over Winchester Thurston, 49-108. Other District 2 team: Old Forge, 13th, 294. Individual winner: Mira Mosca, Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 19:05. WVC Medalist: Altavilla. Total finishers: 251.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

WVC Team Finish

Crestwood, 10th of 22, 297 and win sixth-runner tiebreaker

WVC Individual Places

Ava Jones, Lake-Lehman, 22nd, 19:21

Adrienne Shebelock, Crestwood, 32nd, 19:55

Riley Ruch, Crestwood, 95th, 21:01

Ashlyn Deivert, Crestwood, 104th, 21:09

Isabella Costa, Wyoming Area, 128th, 21:34

Madelyn Graves, Tunkhannock, 148th, 21:46

Cora Goguen, Crestwood, 151st, 21:49

Lily Dorshefsky, Crestwood, 157th, 21:56

Matilda Serrano, Nanticoke, 187th, 22:22

Lila Ruch, Crestwood, 198th, 22:36

Alyssa Leich, Crestwood, 199th, 22:38

Team race: Erie Cathedral Prep over Central Cambria, 92-99. Other District 2 team: Scranton Prep, 11th, 297 and lose sixth-runner tiebreaker. Individual winner: Lauren Kosek, Wellsboro, 17:49. WVC Medalist: Jones. Other District 2 medalist: June Brown, Wallenpaupack, 20th, 19:21. Total finishers: 262.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

WVC Individual Place

Alexa Prushinski, Wilkes-Barre Area, 180th, 21:15

Team race: Norwin over Dallastown, 86-120. District 2 Team: Abington Heights, 18th of 20, 413. Individual winner: Kathryn Froelich, Peters Township, 17:33. District 2 medalist: Grace Holderith, Delaware Valley, 12th, 18:27. Total finishers: 233.

CLASS A BOYS

WVC Individual Places

Caden Moreck, Holy Redeemer, 32nd, 17:02

Frank Pacelli, Holy Redeemer, 33rd, 17:05

Tommy Elick, Holy Redeemer, 186th, 19:12

Team race: Winchester Thurston over Riverside, 49-68. District 2 teams: Riverside; Holy Cross, 14th of 22, 289 points. Individual winner: Gabe Simkiss, Regina Luminis, 15:27. District 2 medalists: Parker Upright, Elk Lake, 9th, 16:19; Paxton Pingarelli, Blue Ridge, 16th, 16:30; Jack Davis, Riverside, 19th, 16:37; Marco Nardone, Riverside, 21st, 16:38. Total finishers: 265.

CLASS 2A BOYS

WVC Individual Places

Rowan Dietrich, Crestwood, 59th, 17:09

Daniel Houssock, Nanticoke, 72nd, 17:19

Chase Comiskey, Dallas, 80th, 17:21

Myles Dipippa, Berwick, 88th, 17:25

Joseph Bly, Hanover Area, 103rd, 17:35

Team race: Quaker Valley over Brookville, 128-151. District 2 Teams: Mid Valley, 13th of 21, 288 points; Wallenpaupack, 19th of 21, 421 points. Individual winner: Jonah Montagnese, Quaker Valley, 15:02. District 2 medalist: Jacob Borrelli, Mid Valley, 7th, 16:12. Total finishers: 249.

CLASS 3A BOYS

WVC Individual Places

Gavin Adams, Hazleton Area, 182nd, 17:26

Damian Vargas, Hazleton Area, 224th, 18:20

Cash Radle, Pittston Area, 230th, 18:34

Ben Delgado, Wilkes-Barre Area, 236th, 19:06

Team race: State College over Norwin, 33-69. District 2 team: Abington Heights 20th out of 20, 615 points. Individual winner: Luke Bradbury, State College, 15:06. Top District 2 finisher: Seamus Wallace, West Scranton, 75th, 16:34.