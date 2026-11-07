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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Charlotte Checkers, 4-1, to sweep their weekend set on Saturday night at Bojangles Coliseum.

Just like the night before, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-4-1-0) rattled off four unanswered goals to come from behind and get the win. This time, the Penguins’ rally started in the second period and had them in firm control going into the third period.

For the second-straight game, Charlotte opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. Gracyn Sawchyn whipped a low shot to the back of the Penguins’ net eight minutes into the night.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton came out firing at the start of the middle frame, and broke through to tie things up and take the lead. Ryan Johnson notched his first goal as a Penguin at 3:31 of the period, followed by Finn Harding roofing a go-ahead goal three minutes later.

Avery Hayes made good on a breakaway opportunity midway through the second period, putting the Penguins ahead, 3-1.

Hugh McGing, who posted his team-leading ninth assist of the season during the second-period surge, sent a missile to the back of the net at 12:10 of the third, putting things to bed.

Joel Blomqvist recorded 17 saves as the Penguins picked up their third win in a row. Kirill Gerasimyuk logged 26 saves in the loss for Charlotte.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is back at home against the Utica Comets on Tuesday. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Mohegan Arena.