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Montrose’s Cara Evans did not lose a game on her way to a return trip to the Class 2A singles championship match of the PIAA Girls Tennis Championships at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Once there, however, Evans’ bid to complete a second straight perfect season and defend her state title was derailed in a rare meeting of former state champions.

Central Mountain’s Addison Lindsay defeated Evans 6-3, 6-1 in Saturday’s final.

Lindsay was a state champion in Class 3A as a sophomore and finished third in that class last season before Central Mountain dropped down for the newest two-year enrollment cycle.

Evans beat three straight opponents 6-0, 6-0 in the two-day tournament.

The Montrose senior was one of three District 2 champions who had their tournaments and seasons end with losses to the eventual state champions.

Lily Lengyel was state team and doubles titles in 2025 for Scranton Prep when her doubles partner was Emma Cuck.

Playing with Adithi Velaga this season, Lengyel made it back to the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Trinity’s Olivia Malinoski-Leana Trana.

Paige Patsy-Ella Fetzner from Erie Cathedral Prep topped Lengyel-Velaga 6-3, 6-4 on the way to the Class 2A doubles gold medal.

The Abington Heights doubles team of Amishi Amit-Samy Rosenstein also won once before falling to the state champs. Amit-Rosenstein beat Chambersburg’s Leah Wadel-Charley Kalathas 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 before losing to Council Rock North’s Aubrey McConnell-Sofia Yi 6-0, 6-0.

Abington Heights freshman Addie Stark lost in the first round, 6-4, 6-0 to Elisha Yan from Hempfield.