🔊 Listen to this

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week commented on new data showing that Pennsylvania has risen from third to second nationally in sales of organic agricultural products.

Results of the 2025 National Organic Survey, released Oct. 30, by the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, show that Pennsylvania organic sales grew from $1.094 billion to $1.114 billion, an increase of $20 million, more than 1.83% over the past year.

The number of organic-certified Pennsylvania farms has also grown from 880 to 1,150 since January 2023, a nearly 30.7% increase.

“This growth is proof positive that Shapiro Administration strategic investments are working to bring added value to what Pennsylvania farmers produce,” Redding said. “Consumer demand for organic products continues to increase steadily. Meeting that demand means a farmer has to make significant investments to meet rigorous standards to achieve USDA certification, and then to market their products.”

Redding said it has long been the case that farmers don’t control the prices they receive and don’t always benefit from higher prices paid by consumers.

Pa.’s organic agriculture leadership by the numbers

Contributing to Pennsylvania’s overall number two national organic sales ranking, the state continues to rank first nationally in sales of:

• Organic livestock with $979 million annually

• Organic poultry $587 million, eggs at $146 million, and turkeys at $109 million

• Organic mushrooms at $71 million

With additional current rankings not yet available:

• Organic dairy generates more than $99 million in sales.

All organic crops generate $135 million annually. Pennsylvania is very strong in organic floriculture, field crops, and in vegetables and fruit — the crops with the largest growth nationally.

A significant portion of organic fruit and vegetables sales occur at farm markets and other direct farm-to-consumer sales — an area dominated by the small farms that characterize Pennsylvania, and an area in which the state ranks third, with $162.6 million overall, including organics.

2027 PA Farm Show asks Pennsylvanians, ‘Oh, Say, Can You Sing?’

Pennsylvania singers have an opportunity to take center stage each day of the 2027 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week invited individuals and groups across the Commonwealth to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?” — the annual contest selecting singers to perform the national anthem live each morning of Pennsylvania’s State Fair.

The 2027 Pennsylvania Farm Show runs January 9-16 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The 2027 PA Farm Show, themed “Leading a Legacy,” will feature a live performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off each day from Jan. 9-16. Contest winners may also have opportunities to perform during special Farm Show events and competitions.

“Every morning at the Farm Show, we have an opportunity to come together as Pennsylvanians and Americans to celebrate the values, traditions, and people who make our Commonwealth special,” Redding said. “Our 2027 theme, ‘Leading a Legacy,’ recognizes the generations of farmers, families, and communities who have built Pennsylvania agriculture and continue to shape its future. We invite singers of all ages and backgrounds to share their talent and help us start each day of the Farm Show with a little Pennsylvania pride.”

The contest welcomes Pennsylvania residents of all ages, whether entering individually or as part of a group. To participate, contestants must email a YouTube link featuring an unaccompanied performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to agcontests@pa.gov.

Entries can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The video submission must be originally recorded for the purpose of entering the contest. Videos recorded for any other purpose will not be accepted.

The Farm Show will post finalists on its Facebook page from Nov. 25, through Dec. 2, with the public selecting favorites through Facebook reactions, including likes, loves, and wows. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on December 2. The Farm Show will announce 12 winners on Facebook and notify each winner by email with their scheduled performance date.

Each winner will receive a complimentary parking pass for their performance day. Singers must arrive at the Farm Show Complex by 7:30 a.m. on their assigned day and prepare to perform live at 8:00 a.m.

Find complete contest rules and submission instructions at farmshow.pa.gov and follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook.

Red Tape cut for 3 key energy projects

Three key Pennsylvania energy projects supported by the Shapiro Administration have been selected for PJM’s first Expedited Interconnection Track (EIT), a new process designed to help major energy projects connect to the electric grid more quickly.

Three of the four projects selected across the PJM region — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland — are located in Pennsylvania, representing 68% of the total proposed capacity, and are expected to add a combined 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of energy generation and storage capacity by mid-2029 — enough to power nearly 900,000 homes.

Two of the three projects are battery storage facilities that will contribute 1.36 GW of clean energy storage capacity, helping strengthen grid reliability, increase the supply of energy, and put downward pressure on electricity costs.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has spent years pushing PJM to move faster to connect new energy projects to the grid, strengthen reliability, and protect consumers from rising electricity costs. In January 2026, he joined the 12 other PJM governors and the federal government in issuing a historic Statement of Principles calling for greater affordability, reliability, and meaningful market reform. The EIT advances the broader effort to get more energy online faster and meet growing demand.

“We need to get more reliable energy onto the grid faster to meet growing demand and help protect Pennsylvanians from rising electricity costs,” said Shapiro. “I’m an all-of-the-above energy Governor, and that means advancing every source of energy that can help power our homes and businesses.”

The selection of these projects follows work to identify projects that can add power to the grid quickly and help them advance through the state permitting process. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) supported the Commonwealth projects through PJM’s expedited review process, while DEP is also helping the projects move through permitting efficiently. DEP has hosted initial consultation meetings with each project.

“DEP is committed to working closely with these projects to ensure they have the permits they need to be ready to provide electricity to the grid by 2029,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “These projects will help ensure that when electricity demand is highest, reliable power is available for homes, critical health facilities, and public safety buildings across the Commonwealth.”

“Increasing the energy supply in the Commonwealth reinforces our leadership as the largest power producing state in PJM — helping us continue to win major economic development projects” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “By accelerating these three EIT projects, the Commonwealth is taking meaningful action to enhance grid reliability and ensure our energy infrastructure meets the needs of Pennsylvania businesses.”