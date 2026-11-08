Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper (80) can’t haul in a catch in front of Giants cornerback Greg Newsome on Sunday. Philadelphia made a switch at quarterback but still managed just one touchdown in a 19-11 loss to New York.

Eagles quarterback Joe Milton is brought down by Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) during the first half on Sunday.

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PHILADELPHIA — Joe Milton was flagged for a false start on the first play of the Philadelphia Eagles’ opening series and was sacked on the final play of the game.

Milton spent most of the rest of the game against the New York Giants playing exactly like a quarterback signed off the Cowboys’ practice squad just three weeks ago.

Milton was about as inefficient with Philadelphia in his first start as Tanner McKee was in his three starts before being benched. McKee statistically wasn’t even much better than Jalen Hurts before his season likely ended with blood clots in his lungs.

The quarterbacks change. The results, not so much.

Tasked with trying to save the season in a weak NFC East, Milton only threw for 169 yards and watched the New York Giants use two quarterbacks to rally past the Eagles 19-11 on Sunday.

The Eagles (2-7) are on their longest losing streak since they lost eight straight games in Andy Reid’s final season in 2012.

The Eagles head into their bye week facing potential coaching changes — offensive coordinator Sean Mannion remained on the hot seat as the Eagles finished with only 220 total yards — and a roster makeover at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

“It’s not Sean; it’s all of us,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “It starts with me. The correct question there to me is, ‘do you think you’ve done a good enough job?’ Obviously, I haven’t done a good enough job. We all have things we’ve got to figure out.”

The news isn’t much better when the Eagles get back. They have a home game against the Steelers, who are 6-2 and lead the AFC North.

“I think everybody should be here and will be here just trying to get better and closer,” Milton said.

The Eagles have not had more than 341 total yards in a game this season. They hit that mark in Week 2 against Tennessee. It was Philadelphia’s most recent win this season.

“Seeing them tonight, still got that excitement on their face, knowing that it’s not over,” Milton said, “it’s great to see.”

Pardon Milton for the false hope. The third-stringer-turned-starter is still new to Philly.

Milton went 18 of 34 with no touchdown passes or interceptions. He was sacked seven times, and his receivers dropped at least four passes. He showed flashes of the speed and strong arm that McKee doesn’t have and finished with 64 yards rushing, with a long run of 24 yards.

“He made some plays with his feet,” Sirianni said. “Gave our guys a couple of chances downfield.”

Sirianni took extra time talking to his players before he met with reporters more than 70 minutes after the game ended. He declined to get into his messaging.

Sirianni also didn’t get into specifics on what potential changes could be ahead for — amazingly, two seasons after a Super Bowl title — one of the worst teams in the NFL.

“My job is to be there for our guys,” Sirianni said. “I’ll do anything I can to help this team win football games. I’ll look at myself internally first and then go from there.”

He added: “I don’t think you change just to change.”

Something has to change, right? The Eagles gained their first first down of the second half in the fourth quarter. Saquon Barkley was held to just 1.7 yards per carry on 13 carries. Rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon dropped a pair of easy passes when a win was still within reach.

“How do we figure this out,” Sirianni asked.

That’s a tough question to still have to ask nine games into a season.