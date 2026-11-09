Wyoming Valley West High School football players recently honored faculty members through the “My Jersey, Your Impact” program. Each player chose a faculty member who has had a positive influence on him during high school, and that staff member wore the player’s jersey. Front row, from left: athlete Kahmar Smith and Assistant Principal Mallory Urbanski. Second row, teachers: Gary Marcin, Amanda Pugliese, Anna Toupin, Diane Gordon, Casey Shipman and Ed Groth. Back row, athletes: Zacharie Mondesair, Jayden Ford Spivey, Ezekiel Hidayat-Hughes, Amor Sims, Xander Jones and Tanner Ragukas.
Staff Report
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