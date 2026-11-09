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Berwick’s Grace Robbins was named league MVP, while Lake-Lehman libero Abriella Fugok earned Defensive Player of the Year honors as the Wyoming Valley Conference girls volleyball coaches released their All-Star selections on Monday.

Robbins narrowly beat out her Bulldogs teammate Julia Rauch for the MVP nod, while Fugok finished two votes ahead of Crestwood’s Kennady Korpusik for the first-team Defense selection.

Both Berwick and Lake-Lehman had two players make the WVC first team, comprised of 12 players in total.

Berwick’s coaching staff, led by head coach Sarah Warner, also won Coaching Staff of the Year honors after piloting the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season and a WVC title, in addition to a District 2 Class 5A silver medal.

Delaware Valley, the District 2 Class 6A champions, led all WVC schools with three first-team selections: outside hitter Cecelia Dickerson, opposite hitter Peyton Machado and setter Makayley Hughes.

In addition to Berwick and Lake-Lehman, Holy Redeemer also had two first-team selections as the District 2 Class 3A champs.

Dallas (the District 2 Class 5A champs), Hazleton Area and Wilkes-Barre Area had one first-teamer each.

Robbins and Rauch were the first-teamers for Berwick. Middle hitter Alexandra Patla joined Fugok on the first team for Lake-Lehman.

Setter Elizabeth Bilbow and middle hitter Kira Millard, both sophomores, earned the spots on the first team representing Holy Redeemer.

Dallas middle hitter Ava Adams, Hazleton Area outside hitter Kali Eberts and Wilkes-Barre Area outside hitter Jaida Underwood rounded out the first team All-Stars.

Crestwood, fresh off a District 2 Class 4A championship victory, didn’t have any first-teamers but led all WVC schools with four second-team nods: Korpusik, Lexi Chandler, Lilah Barrett and Zoe Meckes all represented the Comets on the second team.

Holy Redeemer, Crestwood, Dallas and Delaware Valley will see their seasons continue on in the PIAA state tournaments, with first-round matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wyoming Valley Conference Volleyball All-Stars

MVP — Grace Robbins, Berwick

Defensive Player of the Year — Abriella Fugok, Lake-Lehman

Coaching Staff of the Year — Berwick

FIRST TEAM

Julia Rauch (setter, Berwick), Elizabeth Bilbow (outside hitter/setter, Holy Redeemer), Ava Adams (middle hitter, Dallas), Kali Eberts (outside hitter, Hazleton Area), Cecelia Dickerson (outside hitter, Delaware Valley), Jaida Underwood (outside hitter, Wilkes-Barre Area), Peyton Machado (opposite hitter, Delaware Valley), Alexandra Patla (middle hitter, Lake-Lehman), Makayley Hughes (setter, Delaware Valley), Kira Millard (middle hitter, Holy Redeemer)

SECOND TEAM

Kennady Korpusik (libero, Crestwood), Grace Volker (outside hitter, Tunkhannock), Lexi Chandler (setter, Crestwood), Lilah Barrett (outside hitter, Crestwood), Haley Verazin (opposite hitter, Nanticoke Area), Gillian Parsons (middle hitter, Holy Redeemer), Evangeline Tidwell (outside hitter, Hazleton Area), Aurora Deem (outside hitter, Dallas), Taryn Newswanger (setter, Tunkannock), Zoe Meckes (middle hitter, Crestwood), Calley Kravitz (outside hitter, Nanticoke Area), Makenzie Bevan (outside hitter, Tunkhannock)

HONORABLE MENTION

Natalie Hinsdale (outside hitter, Dallas), Ava Dorneman (setter, Hazleton Area), Vega Bevan (middle hitter, Wyoming Valley West), Brynlee Herron (middle hitter, Dallas), Layla Mynes (middle hitter, Tunkhannock), Alexa Fazio (middle hitter, MMI Prep), Lindsay Stec (outside hitter, Crestwood), Amelia Schneider (outside hitter, Nanticoke Area), Lea Adamo (middle hitter, Berwick), Giolla Biscotto (outside hitter/setter, Lake-Lehman), Naira Rodriguez-Gomez (outside hitter, Wyoming Valley West), Kayla Snyder (libero, Delaware Valley), Emmy Superko (libero, Berwick), Alyvia Schneider (libero, Nanticoke Area), Kenzie Galenty (libero, Wyoming Area)