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Members of the Plymouth Historical Society recently attended the PA Sports Hall of Fame banquet in September at Valley Forge Casino Resort to witness Benjamin W. Johnson’s induction into the “Class of 2026.”

Johnson, a 1933 graduate of Plymouth High School, was a sprinter and only an injury prevented him from competing at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. His stepson, Schaun Henry, accepted citations on his behalf and was presented with a 1933 Plymouth High School yearbook signed by Johnson.