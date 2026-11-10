Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is headed to the Chiefs to help bolster a banged-up receiving corps.

Kirk Cousins previously played for the Vikings in 2022 and 2023 and will now return after Tuesday’s trade with the Raiders.

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Kirk Cousins is returning to Minnesota. Keenan Allen is heading to San Francisco. Josh Downs is going to Kansas City.

Jonathan Taylor is staying in Indianapolis.

The Colts’ decision to keep the three-time Pro Bowl running back was the biggest surprise Tuesday when several teams filled needs ahead of the trade deadline.

Buffalo added safety Amani Hooker, Denver got linebacker Daiyan Henley, and Baltimore and Atlanta swapped offensive linemen.

The Vikings (6-2) turned to a familiar quarterback to try to rescue a woeful offense, acquiring Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in a move that bolsters their chances in a competitive NFC North that features four teams with winning records.

Carson Wentz’s dismal performance in a 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday night fueled Minnesota’s push for a reunion with Cousins, who threw for 4,547 yards and made his fourth Pro Bowl in 2022 while helping the Vikings win 13 games in coach Kevin O’Connell’s first season.

After a 6-0 start, the Vikings have lost two in a row. They have the league’s stingiest defense, allowing 14.5 points per game.

But they’re scoring just 18.3 points per game. Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring issue but the offense wasn’t productive with him. Wentz came off the bench after Murray was injured and completed 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 39-22 win over Green Bay in Week 1.

Against the Bills, he was 8 of 25 for 81 yards, two interceptions and lost a fumble on an overthrown backward pass. His QB rating was 8.9 for the game.

The 38-year-old Cousins threw for 2,340 yards, 20 TDs and eight picks for Las Vegas (4-5). The Raiders now turn to rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza while the Vikings hope Cousins can lead them on a Super Bowl run.

The injury-riddled 49ers (7-1) added another veteran receiver to a depleted group, getting Allen from the Colts to give Brock Purdy a reliable option. The 34-year-old Allen has 40 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown in eight games in his first season in Indianapolis.

Mike Evans missed the past two games because of Achilles tendinitis and it’s not known when he’ll return. Ricky Pearsall is already out for the season, rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is on injured reserve with an ankle injury that will sideline him until at least December and Christian Kirk went on IR last week with a knee injury. Deebo Samuel could return this week after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

It was San Francisco’s second trade with Indianapolis in less than a month. The 49ers previously got defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The Chiefs (6-2) are counting on Downs to provide Patrick Mahomes with a primary option. Downs had 33 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown in nine games with Indianapolis.

Tyquan Thornton, who was Kansas City’s top deep threat, suffered a dislocated left ankle and torn ligaments in Week 4. Rashee Rice missed three games with a hamstring injury and been injury-prone throughout his career. Xavier Worthy is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Hooker upgrades Buffalo’s secondary. The Bills (7-1) have played better defensively the past two games after allowing 28.5 points per game over the first six. Hooker is tied with Xavier McKinney for the most interceptions in the NFL with five. Hooker had three of those picks against Joe Burrow in Tennessee’s 43-36 loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 1

Henley joins a once-stout defense in Denver where he’ll play alongside linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. The Broncos (7-2) allowed the second-fewest yards in the league last season but are tied for 26th this season.

The Falcons sent starting center Ryan Neuzil to the Ravens for offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and a draft pick. Baltimore acquired center Cam Jurgens from Philadelphia last month so one of them will be moving to guard.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The Jaguars (6-2) loaded up on Monday to make a run in the AFC. Jacksonville went all-in on Monday, acquiring defensive tackles Jordan Davis from Philadelphia and Davon Godchaux from New Orleans, and safety Jessie Bates III from Atlanta.

The Jaguars traded a lot of draft capital, including a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2029 second-rounder for Davis. But they’re aiming for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

CHICAGO BEARS

The Bears (7-2) already got an immediate impact from All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was acquired from the Titans two weeks ago. Simmons has been dominant in his first two games.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks (5-4) added Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson in a trade with the Colts two weeks ago. Nelson played one game for Seattle before being sidelined by a knee injury. He could return before the end of the month.

DETROIT LIONS

The Lions (6-2) strengthened a depleted secondary on Monday, getting Andre Cisco from the Jets.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

The Ravens (4-5) got veteran QB Jacoby Brissett from Arizona last week after Lamar Jackson went down with a thumb injury and backup Tyler Huntley sustained a season-ending toe injury.

NEW YORK GIANTS

The Giants (5-2-1) pursued Taylor but didn’t make a deal. They acquired backup QB J.J. McCarthy from Minnesota earlier in the season and he’s replaced Jameis Winston. The NFC East leaders lost Jaxson Dart for the season in Week 2.

HOUSTON TEXANS

The Texans (3-5) got wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from Arizona last month. Harrison has six catches for 60 yards and one TD in three games with his new team.

DALLAS COWBOYS

The Cowboys (4-5) added cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in a trade with Pittsburgh last month. Porter played well in three games, but missed last week with ankle and heel injuries.