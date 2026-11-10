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DALLAS TWP. — Dallas shifted the momentum early the second half Tuesday afternoon but couldn’t shift the score.

Springfield Township was able to do so when its attack changed from short, crisp passes to a mighty rip in a blink.

Adam DiBattista buried a 30-yarder into the upper left corner for the game’s first goal and Springfield Township added two more to end Dallas’ season with a 3-0 win in a PIAA Class 3A boys soccer first-round game.

The loss was the first by District 2 champion Dallas (18-2-1) since the season opener and sent District 1 runner-up Springfield Township (17-4) to the quarterfinals on Saturday.

“We did our best,” Dallas coach Jesse Williams said. “We put pressure on them in the beginning of the second half. We controlled most of that 20 minutes. We just couldn’t get one in the net.”

Kevin Osipower and Carter Samanas enlivened the Dallas’ offense to start the second half. Aside from a header by Chase Harris that was saved by keeper Josh Garbarini, the Mountaineers didn’t have any strong opportunities in the first 40 minutes.

Springfield Township built its first half attack around short, crisp passing and had some dangerous headers inside the box, yet couldn’t convert.

“The first half was so good,” Springfield Township coach Riley Woron said. “It was like, ‘Guys, we’re doing everything good. We just got to put one in the net. You’re missing one thing.’ ”

Not for long, though, as DiBattista scored about 13 minutes into the second half on a goal that surprised Woron, who was preparing to make some substitutions. The trajectory also surprised Williams.

“That first goal was an unbelievable shot,” Williams said. “A left-footed volley. I mean he’s a lefty, but dipped into the corner. Nothing we can do about that.”

Dallas’ David Di Silva rocketed a few direct kicks from midfield on goal after Springfield Township scored. Keeper Brandon Miller made a couple saves to keep the deficit at 1-0. Yet the Spartans were able to add to their lead.

DiBattista assisted Brennan Noonan with just over 12 minutes remaining on a scoring play that started with a corner kick. Noonan put the game out of reach with a goal about six minutes later.

PIAA Class 3A First Round

Springfield Twp. 3, Dallas 0

Springfield Twp.`0`3 — 3

Dallas`0`0 — 0

Second Half — 1. ST, Adam DiBattista (Porter Brookes) 53:11; 2. ST, Brennan Noonan (Battista) 67:55; 3. ST, Noonan (Lorenzo Bedard) 73:47.

Shots: ST 14, DAL 8. Saves ST 5 (Josh Garbarini), DAL 5 (Brandon Miller). Corners: ST 2, DAL 3.