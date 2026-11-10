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Elizabeth Bilbow had 17 kills, 12 service points and five aces as Holy Redeemer got off to a strong start in the PIAA Class 3A girls volleyball tournament with a 3-1 win over Pine Grove in the opening round on Tuesday.

The two teams traded the first two sets, with Redeemer winning the first 25-17 and District 11 champion Pine Grove winning the second 25-10.

The Royals rebounded to win the third set 25-18, then put the match away with a 25-14 win in the fourth and final set.

Kira Millard had 12 kills and 11 service points for the Royals. Allison Desciak and Gillian Parsons provided strong defense with 12 and 10 digs, respectively.

Olivia Dutko dished out 26 assists to keep the Redeemer offense moving.

Holy Redeemer will take on District 3 champion Trinity in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at a time and site yet to be announced.

Trinity swept Philadelphia Academy Charter in the opening round.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 3, Elizabethtown 0

The Comets took down District 3 fourth seed Elizabethtown to win in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A field hockey tournament.

Addison Korpusik, Piper Kleban-Harden and Kasey Obes each scored for Crestwood.

Korpusik and Allie Myers each had an assist. Isla Centak made two saves and posted a shutout in goal.

It’s the second straight year that Crestwood will head to the state quarterfinals, with a tough foe waiting for them on Saturday in the form of Warwick.

The 2024 state champion and a state runner-up last year, Warwick entered the tournament this year as the second seed from District 3 and defeated Kennett 1-0 on Tuesday in the opening round.

Downingtown West 1, Wyoming Valley West 0 (OT)

The Spartans’ season came to an end on Tuesday in a heartbreaker, falling to Downingtown West in overtime at Spartan Stadium.

Downingtown West, the District 1 fifth seed, will play the defending PIAA Class 3A champions from Emmaus High School in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Crestwood 6, Selinsgrove 1

The Comets offense picked up right where it left off from a strong showing in the district finals, scoring six times on Selinsgrove to defeat the District 4 champs in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

Next up for Crestwood is Strath Haven, the District 1 champs who beat Warwick on Tuesday.

That quarterfinal matchup will be held on Saturday at a time and site that have yet to be announced.

BOYS SOCCER

Benton 2, Wyoming Seminary 1 (OT)

Cale Kocher had the game-winner in overtime as District 4 champion Benton knocked the Blue Knights out of the PIAA Class A tournament in the first round.

Lucas Latorre had the lone goal of the evening for Wyoming Seminary, with Kris Jones providing the assist on the first-half score.

Benton will play District 1 champion Delco Christian on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.

Delco Christian, the state silver medalist from last year (including a win over Sem in last year’s semis), beat Lancaster Catholic in the opening round.