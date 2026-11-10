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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins sustained a 4-0 loss to David Rittich and the Utica Comets on Tuesday night at Mohegan Arena.

In a matchup between one of the league’s top offenses against one of the league’s tightest defenses, Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton (7-5-1-0) saw the well run dry despite a hard-working effort. Utica goalie Rittich secured the shutout with 25 saves as the Penguins’ three-game win streak came to an abrupt end.

The Penguins started the game on time and quickly trapped the Comets in their zone for a series of early scoring chances. Utica weathered the storm, and once they steadied themselves, the Comets were the ones testing Joel Blomqvist with several high-danger looks.

Both goaltenders were locked in during the fast-paced first period, but Utica broke through midway through the frame. A redirection by former Penguin Stefan Noesen gave the Comets the opening strike at 9:58.

The high-flying action from the first period ground to a halt in the second, and the Penguins and Comets played a tight-checking, low-event period that saw the 1-0 score remain intact.

Utica extended its lead to two three minutes into the final frame, as Xavier Parent swept a rebound under the outstretched legs of Blomqvist.

The Penguins pulled Blomqvist for an extra attacker with 4:01 left in regulation, but the Comets quickly turned that gamble into an empty-net goal by Lenni Hämeenaho. Jack Malone added another marker for the Comets with 2:59 left on the clock.

Blomqvist took the loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton despite logging a season-high 32 saves.

The Penguins’ next game is the start of a three-in-three weekend when they take on Hershey on Friday. Game time between the Penguins and Bears is set for 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.