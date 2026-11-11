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PLAINS TWP. — Council Rock South had several players prove Wednesday night that they were capable of taking a lot of shots, but sometime had to step up and be the hero when the game went to extra time.

Claire Vizza assumed that mantle for the Hawks and, despite a strong effort all night from the defense, Wilkes-Barre Area couldn’t keep its season alive.

Vizza scored the game-winner for Council Rock South with time running down in the first extra period, leading the Hawks through to the state quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Wilkes-Barre Area in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A girls soccer tournament.

A free kick awarded to Council Rock South put the ball just inside the corner kick area, with defender Kaitlin Hickey coming upfield to take it.

Hickey’s kick bounced from one Hawks forward right to Vizza’s foot. She didn’t hesitate to tuck it inside the left post for the win, beating the Wolfpack defense on a night where that often proved to be a tall task for Council Rock South.

“Kate (Hickey) kicked it, I just saw it and took a touch,” Vizza said. “We worked hard all game, and everything we did just led up to that moment.”

With double-digit edges in shots on goal and in corner kicks, the game on paper looked to be squarely tilted in Council Rock South’s favor.

But Wilkes-Barre Area’s defense kept the game close even as the Hawks controlled much of the action and kept the ball in front of the Wolfpack net constantly.

The Wolfpack’s best scoring chance, at least for much of the game, was their very first one — a successful one, at that.

Just over 90 seconds into the game, Addison Corchado got loose with the ball and fired a shot from deep outside the box that sailed past the Council Rock South goalie into the net.

“We gave up an early goal on an absolute wonder strike, that ball dipped and dove all over the place,” Council Rock South coach Nick Heim said about Corchado’s goal. “(Corchado is) a handful, we saw her on film but until you see it up close, you don’t realize the pace and the strength that she has.”

Corchado’s strike gave Wilkes-Barre Area a 1-0 lead and some wiggle room to play with as Council Rock South began to assert itself on the other end.

A free kick into the box for C.R. South was gathered by Ruby Bross, who flipped it over the defense into the goal to tie the game 1-1 with 14:43 left in the first half.

Anna Horn put the Hawks ahead early in the second half off of a corner kick, one of 13 accumulated by Council Rock South throughout the game.

The Hawks had some more chances to extend the lead and put the game away, but the Wolfpack and goalie Victoria Luna held firm against chance after chance.

With 12:43 left in regulation, Leah Pryor tied things up for Wilkes-Barre Area. A pass through traffic from Corchado found Pryor, and she let it fly from about 27 yards out to make it a 2-2 game.

The score held there until the clock ran out, sending the teams to extra time where Council Rock South would finally score the goal they’d been chasing since early in the second half.

The Hawks will advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals, taking on undefeated District 11 champion Nazareth Area.

Luna finished with 10 saves for Wilkes-Barre Area in the final game of her high school career.

“Our defense all year has been phenomenal,” Wilkes-Barre Area coach Nick Hufford said. “To play a team of their caliber, to go down 2-1 and come back … I can’t be prouder of these girls, they’re probably the best group of players I’ve ever had.”

PIAA Class 4A First Round

Council Rock South 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2 (OT)

Council Rock South`1`1`1 — 3

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`1`0 — 2

First Half — 1. WBA, Addison Corchado 38:19; 2. CRS, Ruby Bross 14:43. Second Half — 1. CRS, Anna Horn 28:45; 2. WBA, Leah Pryor (Corchado) 12:43. Extra Time — 1. CRS, Claire Vizza 2:54.

Shots — CRS 22, WBA 9. Saves — CRS 2 (Madison Hyams), WBA 10 (Victoria Luna). Corners — CRS 13, WBA 1.