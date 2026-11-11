Parkland midfielder Julian Park, left, passes the ball as Wyoming Valley West’s Ayden Heffron chases it during the first half.

Wyoming Valley West’s Schuyler Davis, left, and Parkland forward Jose Canela Trujillo go after the ball in the first half.

Parkland keeper Matthew Feiller blocks a shot as Wyoming Valley West’s Schuyler Davis moves in during the first half.

Parkland midfilder Salah Khdour, left, and Wyoming Valley West’s Chase Evanofski battle for the ball during the first half.

Wyoming Valley West’s Chase Evanofski, right, holds back Parkland midfilder Cameron Guardiola as he advances the ball down field.

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KINGSTON — Had Wyoming Valley West scored that tying goal Wednesday night, perhaps the game — and history itself — would have gone in another direction.

Instead, the Spartans were turned away by some difficult saves by Parkland keeper Matthew Feiller, and Parkland seized control at the end for a 5-1 victory in a PIAA Class 4A boys soccer opening-round game.

Since the PIAA expanded to four classifications, the District 2 Class 4A champion has lost all seven first-round games. When District 4 Williamsport won the subregional tournament with District 2 four times, it has also lost in the first round of states.

Valley West (15-5-1) did what it could to snap that drought, cutting a 2-0 deficit in half less than seven minutes into the second half. Schuyler Davis scored from about 15 yards out on a blistering grounder, with Chase Evanofski getting the assist.

“We talked to them at halftime and said, ‘Hey, it’s only two goals,’ ” Valley West coach Gerry Kashuda said. “We kept them off the board. We had a couple opportunities in the first half. A couple long ball and they just didn’t go in.

“A 2-0 lead is not massive, you just keep attacking. Once we got one, we almost had the second.”

A few minutes after Davis scored, Evanofski was causing more havoc in the Parkland defensive end. He slid a quick pass to Maks Iracki, who had his shot saved by Feiller. He then had a shot that resulted in another save.

The Spartans had two more shots saved by Feiller about 15 minutes into the second half — a 15-yard rocket by Davis during a scramble and a 35-yarder from Evanofski.

“He was getting pummeled with shots,” Parkland coach Scott Mang said.

That was a succinct description of what Feiller, who Mang said played one of his best games, endured during the first 20 minutes of the second half.

As can be the case in soccer, momentum can change in an instant — and it did.

Alexander Hurwitz connected from about 35 yards out to give Parkland a 3-1 lead with under 16 minutes left. Cameron Guardiola then scored his second goal of the game about five minutes later. If that goal didn’t put the game out of reach, then Hurwitz’s penalty kick did with eight minutes remaining.

“We usually turn it on in the second half, and I thought we did there at the end,” Mang said. “I thought we played well. (Valley West) picked it up in the second half. Their second half, they had to chase the game a little bit and they did.

“I mean, (Evanofski) obviously is a special player. (Noah Fetko) is legit. (Davis) gave us problem with the height. They’ve got some really nice players.”

District 11 runner-up Parkland (15-3-1) will play District 12 champion Father Judge (18-0-6) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

PIAA Class 4A First Round

Parkland 5, Wyoming Valley West 1

Parkland`2`3 — 5

Wyo. Valley West`0`1 — 1

First Half — 1. PAR, Julian Park (Ethan Frey), 9:24; 2. PAR, Cameron Guardiola, 12:48; Second Half — 3. WVW, Schuyler Davis (Chase Evanofski), 46:16; 4. PAR, Alexander Hurwitz (Guardiola), 64:22; 5. PAR, Guardiola (Frey), 70:56; 6. PAR, Hurwitz (penalty kick), 72:01.

Shots: PAR 27, WVW 15. Saves: PAR 8 (Matthew Feiller), WVW 11 (Sergio Gonzalez). Corners: PAR 5, WVW 6.