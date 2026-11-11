🔊 Listen to this

The Crestwood girls volleyball team made it a perfect 3-for-3 for the Comets sending teams through to the state quarterfinals, becoming the third qualifier of the bunch with a sweep of Northwestern Lehigh in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament on Wednesday night.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 in favor of the Comets.

The win also doubled as a milestone night for junior libero Kennady Korpusik, who tallied her 500th career dig as part of the Comets’ victory.

This Crestwood team joins the field hockey team and the girls soccer team, both winners in their respective opening round games, in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

The Comets will play Schuylkill Valley, the District 3 champions, on Saturday at a time and site yet to be announced.

Blue Ridge and Delaware Valley were also in action representing District 2 on Wednesday night. Blue Ridge defeated Canton in the Class 2A opening round, while Delaware Valley was swept by Boyertown in the Class 6A opening round.

Blue Ridge will play District 11 champion Tri-Valley in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 0, Lewisburg 0 (Lewisburg 5-4 PKs)

In a rematch from last year’s opening round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament, Lake-Lehman took the defending state champions to penalty kicks but were edged out by Lewisburg.

Lewisburg will play Tulpehocken, the second seed out of District 3, in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Central Columbia 9, Lake-Lehman 2

The combined firepower from Central Columbia’s Joey Devlin and Quinlan Evans was too much for Lake-Lehman to handle as the Black Knights fell to the District 4 champs in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament.

Devlin and Evans each had four goals for Central Columbia, with Kayl Dreckman adding a goal for the Blue Jays. Central Columbia will play District 3 champion Trinity in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Kinley Purdy and Ava Blazes each scored for Lake-Lehman, who ends the season with a 14-5-2 record and a District 2 championship.

FIELD HOCKEY

Quarterfinals times, sites announced

Wyoming Area and Crestwood both learned Wednesday where they’ll be headed and when they’ll be playing on Saturday in the quarterfinal rounds.

The Warriors will head to Pleasant Valley for a 10:30 a.m. start on Saturday, taking on Northwestern Lehigh from District 11 in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals.

Crestwood’s game Saturday will be played at Catasauqua High School at 1 p.m. against Warwick, the second seed from District 3.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 80, Centenary 42

Maliyah Warren led the way with 22 points, six boards and five assists as the Colonels rolled in their home opener.

Kate Reed added 10 points, knocking down a pair of three-pointers for Wilkes.