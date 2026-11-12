Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny (8) and Drew Keating (11) take down Dunmore’s Weston Yannone (9) in the season opener. Both teams will be playing for District 2 titles Friday as Wyoming Area travels to Scranton Prep for the 3A championship game and Dunmore hosts Lakeland in the 2A title contest.

Wyoming Valley West had trouble stopping Williamsport quarterback Tevin Williams in a 41-21 season-opening loss. The two teams play at Williamsport on Friday for the District 2/4 Class 6A championship.

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The winning numbers were 17, 28, 33, 34, 39, 44 and 55.

The Wyoming Valley Conference football teams without one of them are no longer playing.

Those numbers were the margin of victory in games where Wyoming Valley Conference teams lost.

Blowouts were prevalent in the District 2 playoff openers last Friday. There were 12 games involving District 2 teams; eight of them reached the 35-point mercy rule.

The mercy rule was achieved by halftime in four of those eight games. Three others occurred in the third quarter.

This wasn’t anomaly confined to District 2. Other playoff scores throughout the state included 55-0, 50-6, 55-6, 62-7, 64-0 and the topper, Notre Dame Green Pond’s 79-0 wipeout of Salisbury Township.

Hopefully, the six games Friday involving District 2 teams are more competitive than last week. Admission is $10 with advanced tickets available at piaad2.org. Tickets are available at the gate as well, but exact change is requested.

Here are some notes on the three games involving Wyoming Valley Conference teams.

Wyoming Area (9-2) at Scranton Prep (10-1)

District 2 Class 3A Championship

7 p.m. Friday, Scranton H.S.

1. The teams have played 14 times, but only twice has the game ended in a one-score outcome. Prep won both of them — 12-6 in 2012 and 14-7 in 2016.

2. Prep has won the last three meetings. The Cavaliers outscored Wyoming Area 98-6 in those contests in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

The first two games were for the D2-3A title. Last year’s was in the semifinals.

3. Prep’s 51-12 victory over Lake-Lehman in the quarterfinals was the Cavaliers’ 15th consecutive victory over a Wyoming Valley Conference opponent. Seven of them came in the District 2 playoffs.

The last WVC team to defeat Prep was Wyoming Area, which won 27-0 in the 2019 D2-3A championship game. The Warriors also defeated Prep 34-0 in Week 2 on the way to the state championship.

4. Wyoming Area will be playing on a turf field for the first time since a visit to Western Wayne in Week 5. Both losses have come on turf — Week 1 at Dunmore and Week 3 at Berwick. The Warriors were shut out in both games.

5. Prep has won nine of the last 11 D2-3A championships, interupted only by Wyoming Area in 2019 and Lakeland in 2020.

Lakeland defeated Lake-Lehman 14-11 for the 2020 title in a single-game playoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wallenpaupack (7-4) at Dallas (11-0)

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

1. Three of the four meetings from 2014-2017 were close games.

Dallas won 14-13 in 2014 and 21-20 in 2017. Wallenpaupack won 20-14 in overtime in 2015.

Since then, Dallas won the last three matchups by an average of 27.3 points.

2. Win or lose, Wallenpaupack will finish with a winning record for the first time since 2018. The Buckhorns finished 9-4 that season and won the D2-5A championship and D2/11-5A subregional title.

Wallenpaupack’s record from 2019-2025 was 20-51.

3. Dallas will be facing a team which will finish with a winning record for the first time since a Week 4 victory over Pittston Area.

The Mountaineers’ last seven opponents are a combined 20-55, a winning percentage of .267.

4. Special teams have played a big part in Dallas’ success. The Mountaineers have returned three blocked punts, two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns.

5. The two offense bring a similar balance into the game. Wallenpaupack runs the ball about 78% of the time while Dallas runs it 76%.

Dallas is much more productive through the air with 1,284 yards and 15 touchdowns compared to Wallenpaupack’s 849 yards and seven TDs.

Wyoming Valley West at Williamsport

District 2/4 Class 6A Championship

7 p.m. Friday

1. Williamsport quarterback Tevin Williams was a wrecking ball in the Millionaires’ 41-21 season opening victory over Wyoming Valley West.

Williams ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 197 yards and a TD. When Valley West tried an onside kick late in the game, Williams scooped it up and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.

2. Williams missed some games in the middle of the season while dealing with a medical issue. He ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in last Friday’s 38-13 win against West Scranton.

3. Wyoming Valley West is the D2-6A champion by virtue of being the last District 2 team remaining in the subregional with District 4 Williamsport.

The same honor was bestowed on Wilkes-Barre Area in 2023 and 2024.

4. Valley West had a pair of 100-yard rushers in last Friday’s 35-7 semifinal win over Hazleton Area. Malique Campbell rushed for 170 yards and Gadgidas Reisinger added 140 more.

The Spartans now have nine 100-yard rushing performance this season after having none in 2024 and 2025.

The offense has tilted towards the run game recently. After throwing 181 passes through the first eight games, the Spartans have just 13 attempts in the last three contests.

5. The winner is almost certain to get undefeated State College in the PIAA Class 6A state playoffs next week. State College plays Erie McDowell in the in D6/8/10-6A subregional championship.

State College played the D2/4-6A champion the past two seasons, defeating Wilkes-Barre Area 52-0 last year and Williamsport 75-14 in 2024.