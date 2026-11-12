The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid lies on the court after an injury during the first half. He later returned to the game.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey, left, tries to get past the Toronto Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley during the first half.

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PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points, Joel Embiid had 20 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 123-112 on Thursday night while playing without LeBron James.

James (back) was ruled out earlier Thursday, missing his third game of the season.

Jaylen Brown added 18 points for Philadelphia, which improved to 10-3. The 76ers rebounded from Tuesday’s 123-101 loss to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in Brown’s first game against his former team.

RJ Barrett scored 31 points and Immanuel Quickley added 25 for the short-handed Raptors, who have lost four of five.

Embiid (foot) was upgraded from questionable to available before tipoff. The 76ers got a scare in the first quarter when Embiid crumpled to the court after colliding with Quickley, clutching his right knee. But Philadelphia’s 7-foot center returned later in the period to loud cheers from the home crowd.

The Raptors, playing without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for the 10th straight game and Scottie Barnes (groin) for the fourth consecutive contest, led by as many as 16 points in the opening half.

Philadelphia took control late in the third quarter and entered the final period leading 96-87. The Raptors got within six points on Jamison Battle’s 3-pointer with 4:42 left, but the 76ers scored 10 of the next 13 points, capped by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s 3-pointer.

Toronto was playing the second game of a back-to-back after blowing a 22-point lead in Wednesday’s 98-93 home defeat to the Celtics.

NHL

Canadiens 5, Bruins 2

BOSTON — Josh Anderson and Jake Evans each had a goal and an assist as the Montreal Canadiens leapfrogged the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division standings.

Now 9-0-3 in its past 12 games, Montreal came in trailing Boston by one point for the top spot in the division. Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield and Phillip Danault also scored for the Canadiens.

Devils 5, Capitals 2

NEWARK, N.J. — Vladislav Kolyachonok scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves as the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals in the first of a two-game set.

Kolyachonok’s shot trickled past Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson at 6:27. It was the first game in a Devils uniform for the 25-year-old defenseman, who signed in July as a free agent.

Hurricanes 4, Kraken 1

HELSINKI — Sebastian Aho scored twice in front of the home crowd and the Carolina Hurricanes opened the NHL’s Global Series in the Finnish capital with a victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Left winger Taylor Hall celebrated his 1,000th NHL game in the reigning Stanley Cup champions’ victorious return to Helsinki’s Veikkaus Arena after 16 years.

Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets for their second victory in two nights and fifth in their last six games.

Jake Guentzel scored in his 700th NHL game and added an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists a night after having a natural hat trick in an 8-3 victory in Buffalo.

Wild 5, Maple Leafs 2

TORONTO — Matt Boldy completed his second hat trick of the season and the sixth of his career early in the third period and the Minnesota Wild sent the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fifth straight regulation home loss.

Boldy’s third goal of the night came after Maple Leafs winger William Nylander and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson got their wires crossed off the rush to open a clear lane for the Wild winger.