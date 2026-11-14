🔊 Listen to this

BROADHEADSVILLE — Plenty of shots. A handful of corner. No goals.

That was only part of Wyoming Area’s performance in the first quarter Saturday morning. The other was the dominance the Warriors displayed against Northwestern Lehigh.

The dominance started paying off in the second quarter as Juliana Siani and Ella Campenni buried goals as Wyoming Area went on to a 5-0 victory in the PIAA Class A field hockey quarterfinals at Pleasant Valley High School.

District 2 champion Wyoming Area (19-3) will play District 3 runner-up Greenwood in semifinals Tuesday at a time and site to be announced. Greenwood defeated District 1 champ Faith Christian 3-1 in its quarterfinal game.

District 11 champion Northwestern Lehigh (16-7-1) had the ball across midfield just twice in the first quarter, an issue that would plague the Tigers throughout the game. They finished with no shots or corners and just twice came near the scoring circle.

“I don’t think we can ever be comfortable in a state playoff game,” Wyoming Area coach Bree Bednarski said. “But we were really possessing the ball a lot more. I told them to go out in the second quarter and try to put it in the cage.”

Mission accomplished just 77 seconds into the second quarter. A couple quick passes led to Siani getting the ball a short distance from the left post. She found the cage for a 1-0 lead.

Less than three minutes later, it was Campenni’s turn. Siani made a pass from the top of the circle to Campenni for a 2-0 advantage.

“Honestly, it’s just the patience,” said Siani, who was the only player brave enough to go sleeveless on a 41-degree morning. “When we get the one goal, they just keep on coming. It was good to start the momentum and get it done.”

Wyoming Area never relinquished the momentum. Less than two minutes into the third quarter, Claudia Rehill took a crossing pass from Talia Pizano in front of the goal to make it 3-0.

Pizano and Addy Keating added fourth-quarter goals to put a game that was out of reach for Northwestern Lehigh even farther out of reach. Keating’s goal was a turn-and-fire from about 15 yards out with three minutes left.

“It just shows one person isn’t leading this team,” Siani said. “We all have the capability and we’re all teammates. If we just work together, that’s how we’ll get there.”

Wyoming Area had outscored its two state opponents 9-2, playing with confidence which began after posting three shutouts in the District 2 playoffs.

“As soon as we got the district title, it started from there,” Siani said. “It’s definitely one game at a time, but that definitely set the tone starting from there.”

PIAA Class A Quarterfinals

Wyoming Area 5, Northwestern Lehigh 0

Wyoming Area`0`2`1`2 — 5

Northwestern Lehigh`0`0`0`0 — 0

Second: 1. WA, Juliana Siani 13:43; 2. WA, Ella Campenni (Siani), 10:31; Third: 3. WA, Claudia Rehill (Talia Pizano), 13:43; Fourth: 4. WA, Pizano, 10:28; 5. WA, Addy Keating, 2:59

Shots: WA 22, NL 0. Saves: WA 0 (Adriana Fanti), NL 14 (Charlotte Gober). Corners: WA 9, NL 0