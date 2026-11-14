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EMMAUS — Saturday evening’s quarterfinal was a bit of uncharted territory for Crestwood, the first time ever the Comets had made it so deep in the PIAA tournament.

Strath Haven, on the other hand, was quite accustomed to state playoff soccer — and the Panthers certainly showed why.

Ava Hurwitz had a hat trick and an assist to lead Strath Haven to a 6-1 win over Crestwood in the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer quarterfinals at Emmaus High School.

Crestwood won its first-ever state playoff game on Tuesday over Selinsgrove, and a tough draw awaited them Saturday in the form of Strath Haven, the District 1 champion and 2024 PIAA Class 3A champion, who looked every bit the part.

Leah Brady had the lone goal for Crestwood, the sophomore helping the Comets avoid a shutout with a long strike from outside the box with just over 10 minutes to play.

“They deserved that goal, they were hunting for a goal, just trying to chip away one by one,” Crestwood coach Mariana Durange said. “That’s been the theme of the whole year, we don’t stop until the last second whether we’re winning or losing.”

The Strath Haven combination of Hurwitz, a senior, and freshman Brookelynn Bundy factored in on five of the six goals scored for the Panthers.

The only one the duo didn’t get their names in the box score for was Strath Haven’s very first goal.

After some level play over the first 10 minutes, Strath Haven began to impose itself on offense and got the Crestwood defense reeling a bit.

Some miscommunication between the Comets back line led to a ball bouncing between two defenders and into the net for an own goal.

Hurwitz then used her head to score twice in the first half, the first goal on a rebound after a Nyla Knorr save and the second on a cross from Bundy.

The Panthers took a 3-0 lead at halftime, and continued to add to it early in the second half.

Bundy scored a goal of her own within the first couple minutes of the half, and assisted a few minutes later as Hurwitz completed her hat trick.

Maeve Fries made it 6-0 with 28:07 to play, with Hurwitz adding an assist to her statline before she was subbed out along with some other Strath Haven starters.

Crestwood continued to fight as the minutes ticked away, with several good looks coming before Brady was able to stave off the shutout.

Her’s was the only goal the Comets could come up with, and a historic season came to an end.

“This season has been the most amazing of surprises … you don’t know, you have 30 girls all with different personalities, you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Durange said. “My goodness, they all gave everything, they bought in to what we were trying to create and it got them so far.”

Strath Haven will play Radnor in the state semis on Tuesday. It’s a rematch from the District 1 title game, a 1-0 win for Strath Haven.

PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals

Strath Haven 6, Crestwood 1

Crestwood`0`1 — 1

Strath Haven`3`3 — 6

First Half — 1. SH, Crestwood own goal 26:38; 2. SH, Ava Hurwitz 19:06; 3. SH, Hurwitz (Brookelynn Bundy) 1:11. Second — 1. SH, Bundy 37:15; 2. SH, Hurwitz (Bundy) 32:49; 3. SH, Maeve Fries (Hurwitz) 28:07; 4. CRE, Leah Brady 10:43.

Shots — CRE 9, SH 14. Saves — CRE 5 (Nyla Knorr), SH 6 (Alice Reiger, Paige Steere). Corners — CRE 2, SH 5.