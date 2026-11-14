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The Wyoming Valley Conference’s two remaining girls volleyball teams were both eliminated on Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Holy Redeemer, representing the league and District 2 as champion in the PIAA Class 3A tournament, was swept by Trinity.

Crestwood, the District 2 champ in the PIAA Class 4A field, met a similar fate in a straight-sets loss to Schuylkill Valley.

Both squads ran into the District 3 champions in their respective classifications, with Trinity also boasting a state championship from two seasons ago.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-16 and 25-14 for Trinity over Holy Redeemer in a match played at Shamokin High School.

The final line for Schuylkill Valley as 25-23, 25-14 and 25-21 over Crestwood at Catasauqua High School.

Blue Ridge was also in action on Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals; the Red Raiders were eliminated in straight sets by District 11’s Tri-Valley.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY

Allegheny 4, Wilkes 3

Wilkes led early in the fourth quarter but a late Allegheny goal sunk the Colonels in the ECAC championship game.

The Colonels trailed 2-0 at halftime, but tied the game 2-2 in the third quarter with goals from Maddie Karp and Taylor Bower.

Bower’s second goal of the game gave Wilkes a 3-2 early in the fourth, but Allegheny tied the match a minute after and then Caroline Smith scored the game-winner with three minutes to play.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Wilkes 2, FDU-Florham 0

Sarah Straup and Erin Edwards each scored as the Colonels advanced to the ECAC semifinals with a win over FDU-Florham.

Delaney Yaracs made three saves. Wilkes will play Rutgers-Camden in the semifinals on Sunday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Arcadia 69, Wilkes 47

The Colonels dropped their home opener to Arcadia, falling to 1-2 on the year.

Daniel Santaniello had 16 points to lead Wilkes, while Antonio Brittain added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 80, Pratt Institute 39

Maliyah Warren led the way with 14 points as Wilkes dominated Pratt Institute to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Aivry Devoy added a career-high 13 points, and Delaney Bogdan also set a new career-high with 11 points.