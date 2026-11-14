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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell in overtime to the Hamilton Hammers 3-2 on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-5-3-0) received goals from rookies Bill Zonnon and Harrison Brunicke in the first period before Hamilton staged a late comeback.

The Hammers, who had gone over 115 minutes without scoring a goal, found the back of the net twice in 34 seconds to tie the game. Pierre Engvall’s second goal of the comeback won the game for Hamilton 1:19 into OT.

Hamilton appeared to snatch the game’s first goal before the four-minute mark of the opening frame, but the Penguins successfully challenged for offside, taking the tally off the board.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton then blitzed the Hammers with shots, eventually breaking through when Zonnon stuffed a bid underneath the pads of Vítek Vaněček at 10:36. Brunicke stretched that lead to two 63 seconds later with a sinister wrist shot.

The Penguins ended the first period with 20 shots, a single-period season-high. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton threw more rubber at Vaněček in the second stanza, but the veteran’s hard work kept Hamilton’s deficit at two.

Things reversed in the third period, where the Penguins were limited to a single-period season-low two shots. Their two-goal lead stayed intact until Hamilton pulled its goalie for a six-on-four power play with more than five minutes remaining in regulation. Liam Foudy converted on that man advantage for the Hammers’ first goal of the night.

Engvall scored again 34 seconds later, evening the scoreboard at 2-2. Engvall later added the game-winner with his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Joel Blomqvist made 28 saves while manning the Penguins’ crease. Vaněček got the win by recording 31 stops.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton completes its three-in-three weekend Sunday when Lehigh Valley come to town for the first visit of the season. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is set for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena.