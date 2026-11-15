The Bills’ Terrel Bernard (8) hits Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half on Sunday. Smuth initially was checked out for a concussion before returning and suffering an ankle injury.

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Geno Smith left the game, came back and then left again — this time, for good.

Now, Aaron Glenn and the struggling New York Jets have a serious quarterback question as they take a five-game skid to Los Angeles to face the winless Chargers next week.

An ankle injury knocked Smith out of the Jets’ 32-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter Sunday after he missed a series to start the second half to be evaluated for a head injury. Rookie Cade Klubnik stepped in for Smith both times, and could be pressed into making his first NFL start if the veteran can’t go next Sunday.

The Jets also have Will Levis, a second-round pick of Tennessee in 2023, on the practice squad.

Glenn was uncertain if Smith and rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who left after the Jets’ first offensive play, had high ankle sprains.

“I don’t know,” Glenn said. “I just know they’re both ankles right now. I’ll end up getting that information sometime next week.”

Smith was 13 of 21 for 148 yards. Klubnik was 11 of 20 for 137 yards with an interception, and ran three times for 26 yards. He was also sacked three times.

“Man, this was as tough as it gets for any young quarterback to go against this front that really does a good job of rushing the passer,” Glenn said. “But just from the naked eye, I thought he did a pretty good job.”

The Jets, who entered Sunday having been outscored 107-9 in the final two minutes of the first half in 26 games with Glenn as coach, had a promising drive just before halftime. But on third-and-4 from the 9, Smith rolled to his right and threw a jump pass toward the end zone that fell incomplete. Terrel Bernard smacked into Smith with his right shoulder as the quarterback was in the air, and Smith was on his back for a few minutes and looked at by trainers before heading to the injury tent.

With Smith out, Glenn opted to have Jason Sanders kick a 27-yarder on fourth down to cut the deficit to 10-6.

Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson who won the job to be Smith’s backup, led a scoring drive that was capped by Sanders’ 22-yarder that made it 10-9. Klubnik completed two passes for 39 yards and scrambled twice for 19 yards, putting the Jets in scoring position. With New York on the Buffalo 4 on third down, Klubnik’s pass to the end zone fell incomplete.

“I’ll tell you what, that first drive that he did was pretty impressive,” Glenn said. “Some of the throws that he had were pretty impressive. His ability to maneuver around the pocket and evade some of these guys and make plays with his feet were impressive.

“But it was such a tough situation, I really want to go back and look at it. I thought he did a hell of a job, for the most part.”

The Jets announced Smith had been cleared to return and he was back in the huddle on the next drive, which was capped by a field goal that made it 17-12.

But Klubnik came back in for the next possession as Smith headed to the injury tent. A few minutes later, Smith headed inside to the locker room and was ruled out a little while later. Klubnik played the rest of the game.

“It was fun to be out there, but the fun’s in the winning,” Klubnik said. “I wish we would’ve come out with a win and it felt like we were really close the whole time, until the very end.”

Jets left guard Dylan Parham hurt his left knee early in the second quarter and didn’t return. It’s the same knee that caused him to miss four games earlier this season.

BILLS CRUISING

Josh Allen and the Bills are off to the franchise’s best start in 35 years.

Not that you’d know any of that if you listen to the star quarterback.

Allen ran for two scores and threw a TD pass to DJ Moore for a victory that has them at 8-1 for the first time since 1991, when they began 10-1 on the way to a second straight Super Bowl appearance.

“There’s still so much to learn from and grow from,” Allen said. “And we’re not playing our best football right now.”

That’s a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

James Cook ran for 157 yards, including a 74-yard TD scamper in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win. It came with the Bills’ league-leading offense hardly looking like a juggernaut through two quarters, when Buffalo led 10-6 before sending the Jets (2-8) to their fifth straight loss.

“Honestly, offensively, we didn’t play too well,” Allen said. “I know you can look at the stats sheet and (see) 31 points. I didn’t feel like the first half we executed the way we wanted to.”

It wasn’t a huge statistical game for Allen, who went 11 of 21 for 196 yards with the TD and an interception — just the Jets’ second this season — and ran for 5 yards, including the two scoring runs.

But Allen did make some more history. His 325 regular-season TDs (233 passing, 90 rushing and two receiving) broke a tie with Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the most by a player through their first 10 seasons — even though Allen is still in his ninth year.

Joe Brady, off to the best start by a Bills coach in his first season, joined Jim Caldwell (7-0, Colts, 2009) and Herman Edwards (5-0, Jets, 2001) as the only NFL coaches to win their first five road games in their first season.

“I think this is the best win we’ve had this season,” Brady said, commending his players for bouncing back from a short week after a 23-6 win at Minnesota on Monday night. “There’s so many excuses that could’ve been had this week. It’s just not who they are.”