Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs through a tackle attempt to score a touchdown on Sunday against the Patriots in Munich, Germany.

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MUNICH — Amon-Ra St. Brown wore lederhosen, carried a German flag onto the field, and then went out and scored two touchdowns.

Talk about a homecoming.

The German-speaking St. Brown, whose mother is from Leverkusen, said it’s been a trip he’ll “never forget.”

St. Brown caught two touchdown passes and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards and two scores in a 35-10 win over the New England Patriots, who lost quarterback Drake Maye to an ankle injury on their opening drive Sunday.

“Being in Germany, number one, was a blessing, it’s been amazing,” St. Brown said. “But being able to win like that — with the guys, my teammates in front of the fans here in Germany, it’s like a dream come true.”

The Lions (7-2) have won five straight games but also lost edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who seriously injured his knee while celebrating the sack that knocked Maye out of the game.

Huthcinson has a season-ending right knee injury, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because Hutchinson’s condition had not been announced.

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters more would be known about Hutchinson’s injury when the team returned to the United States.

“Nothing new — we’ll know more when we get back in the States,” Campbell said. “Anytime you lose a player like that and you don’t know the entirety of it … it hurts a little bit.”

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, along with two interceptions, completing 20 of 31 passes for 303 yards.

St. Brown caught a 56-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give Detroit a 7-3 lead. And his 28-yard TD reception — after teammates pushed him over the goal line in a scrum with Patriots defenders — made it 28-3 in the third quarter.

St. Brown, who wore lederhosen for his arrival to the stadium, charged onto the field carrying a German flag. St. Brown and his two brothers spent many summers in their childhood visiting the country.

In between St. Brown’s scores, Goff found Isaac TeSlaa for a 12-yard touchdown pass and a 14-3 lead after a 97-yard drive, and Gibbs ran it in from 5 yards one play after he rumbled down the sideline for a 50-yard reception.

Gibbs added a 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it 35-10. He is the first NFL player since Priest Holmes in 2002 to produce more than 150 yards rushing with two rushing touchdowns and at least 95 yards receiving in a game, the Lions said.

Gibbs caught seven passes for 99 yards. St. Brown finished with four receptions for 98 yards.

The Patriots (5-5) have lost back-to-back games and three of their past four.

Tommy DeVito completed 12 of 24 for 81 yards with one interception and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Lan Larison for New England.

On his only drive, Maye completed three of four passes for 48 yards. He also scrambled for 11 yards. Hutchinson sacked Maye at the Detroit 15-yard line on third down. Andy Borregales then kicked a 33-yard field goal.

New England coach Mike Vrabel said he didn’t know the extent of Maye’s injury: “We’ll have to get some more tests run and we’ll see when we come back what it ends up being and the severity of whatever injury he has.”

The coach added that he didn’t consider the sack improper — Hutchinson had caught up to Maye and pulled him down from behind.

“I’m not going to assume there was something there,” Vrabel said. “However it happened, I don’t think it was anything intentional. I’m sure that it wasn’t. That’s part of the game.”

The Lions edge rusher was then injured during his celebration after the sack.

Asked more about Maye’s status, Vrabel said he “couldn’t play, couldn’t run, couldn’t do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute, or function at that level.” He called it “a low leg injury.”

The Patriots managed just 151 total yards.

“We never got to establish who we were,” DeVito said. “Kind of felt like we were playing on their terms, and I think that’s just not our style of football. That’s not our offense. That’s not how we want to play. That’s not what we preach.”

DeVito added that “it starts with me.”

“I just have to play better and sustain drives and get the thing going and stop feeling so lax,” he said.

After DeVito entered the game, the Patriots punted on four straight possessions. DeVito then threw an interception to Roger McCreary late in the first half. The Lions couldn’t capitalize, though. Goff was picked off in the back of the end zone by Kevin Byard III.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez had his first interception of the season in the first half. Mack Hollins led the Patriots with five catches for 48 yards.

“We’re heading into the bye and we have to get some things fixed and changed and corrected and figure out ways to win as opposed to what we’re doing right now, which is not giving ourselves enough of a chance,” Vrabel said.

CHIEFS 35, FALCONS 13

ATLANTA — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes, including one to newly acquired Josh Downs and two to rookie Emmett Johnson, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the struggling Atlanta Falcons 35-13 on Sunday to move into a first-place tie in the AFC West.

The Chiefs (7-2) leaned on Johnson at running back after ruling out Kenneth Walker on Saturday because of a groin injury. Johnson had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in his first start.

The Chiefs moved into a first-place tie with Denver, which had its bye week.

Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards to keep the depleted offense moving. Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong each had his first career touchdown catch.

Walker was not the only missing player on the Chiefs’ offense. Tight end Travis Kelce aggravated a right ankle injury on a 23-yard catch on the Chiefs’ opening touchdown drive. Kelce missed most of the first half and finished with two catches for 30 yards. Tight end Jared Wiley was ruled out with an ankle injury in the opening quarter and right guard Trey Smith (concussion) also left in the first half.

JAGUARS 40, TITANS 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns as Jacksonville beat Tennessee for its sixth victory in seven games.

The Jaguars (7-2) also won a franchise-record fifth straight against their AFC South rivals, and this was their eighth win in 11 games in the series.

Lawrence completed passes to nine Jaguars with the fourth-highest passing yardage total of his career.

Parker Washington had a career-high 148 yards receiving by halftime and finished with 152. Cam Little kicked field goals of 46, 48, 36 and 40 yards. Bhayshul Tuten added a 6-yard TD run with 1:10 left, padding the score off Tennessee’s turnover on downs.

BROWNS 27, TEXANS 24

PHILADELPHIA — Quinshon Judkins barreled into the end zone from 5 yards out with 53 seconds remaining, and resilient Cleveland stunned Houston.

The surprising Browns (6-4) ended a two-game skid by rallying from an early 17-point deficit to send the Texans (3-6) to another baffling loss.

Deshaun Watson passed for 312 yards against his former team, rushed for 50 yards — including a high-stepping 6-yard touchdown run — and led his sixth game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, continuing a season in which he’s revived his career.

Watson, who downplayed his second meeting with the team that traded him away four years ago, completed 25 of 40 passes and overcame a fourth-quarter interception to send Cleveland into its bye week with the franchise’s biggest comeback victory in 12 years.

PANTHERS 20, SAINTS 17

NEW ORLEANS — Chuba Hubbard gained 172 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns, and Ryan Fitzgerald’s 54-yard field goal as time expired lifted Carolina to a victory over New Orleans with the NFC South Division lead at stake.

The winning kick came after Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was called for a 30-yard pass interference penalty that gave Carolina the ball on the New Orleans 36-yard line with 21 seconds left.

Hubbard rushed for 92 yards, and also gained 80 yards on five catches for Carolina (4-5), which won despite committing 17 penalties for 152 yards. The Saints (3-6) by contrast, committed just three penalties, but the last cost them the game less than 30 seconds after Charlie Smyth had hit a 55-yard field goal to tie it at 17.

COLTS 24, DOLPHINS 22

INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass, Seth McGowan scored on a 4-yard run and Adetomiwa Adebawore recovered a fumble in the end zone to help Indianapolis hold on for a victory over Miami.

The Colts (3-7) snapped a five-game losing streak just five days after they shipped away their top two receivers — Keenan Allen and Josh Downs — at the trade deadline.

But they held onto Jones and star running back Jonathan Taylor, who said goodbye to Colts fans last week but suited up again and finished with 103 total yards.

Some fans wore bags over their heads and Jones was booed resoundingly in the second half with each incompletion or offensive miscue. He finished 11 of 22 for 108 yards with two interceptions. The Colts rushed for 172 yards.

SEAHAWKS 21, RAIDERS 13

LAS VEGAS — Drew Lock passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-breaking 71-yard scoring toss to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Seattle beat Las Vegas to spoil the debut start of Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The defending Super Bowl champion but injury-riddled Seahawks (6-4), playing their first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium, have won three of four entering their bye week.

Las Vegas (4-6), which lost standout tight end Brock Bowers to a right ankle injury, has lost six of seven.

Facing Seattle’s Dark Side defense, even in the venue known as the “Death Star,” figured to be a demanding obstacle for Mendoza. The top pick in this year’s draft, elevated after Kirk Cousins was traded Tuesday to Minnesota, looked sharp early in leading the Raiders to 10 points on their first two drives. But then the Seahawks suffocated Mendoza, sacking him six times and holding him to 143 yards passing.

Mendoza relied on his legs, rushing six times for 22 yards, including a 10-yard quarterback draw to punctuate the Raiders’ first drive.

RAMS 34, CARDINALS 6

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, Blake Corum gained 100 yards on the ground and Los Angeles overcame a slow start to earn their fourth straight win by beating Arizona.

Los Angeles ended up coasting to the lopsided win despite missing key pieces of its offense, particularly at receiver with Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) out with injuries.

It was a mixed debut for Cardinals’ rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who made some nice throws early and completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards, but also threw two interceptions.

The Cardinals have lost 11 straight home games in a streak that’s lasted 427 days. The dismal streak is approaching the league record of 14 set by the Dallas Cowboys in 1988-89 and the St. Louis Rams from 2008-2010.

The Rams (6-4) trailed 6-3 late in the second quarter, but flipped the momentum with two touchdowns in the final 1:06 of the first half to take a 17-6 lead into the break.

49ERS 46, COWBOYS 40

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brock Purdy threw touchdown passes of 74 and 66 yards to Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel ran 70 yards for a score on a reverse and San Francisco beat Dallas.

The Cowboys had cut a 19-point deficit to six in the final four minutes when McCaffrey ran away from edge rusher Von Miller on third down, caught a pass over the middle and sprinted untouched to the end zone for the second time. That 66-yarder was the clincher.

Playing on the road in front of plenty of red-clan fans among a sellout crowd of 93,715, the 49ers improved to 8-1 for the second time in the past 15 years, joining the 2019 team that reached the Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott tied his career high with five TD passes, and George Pickens caught a career-high three for the Cowboys (4-6), who fell short again in trying to win consecutive games under second-year coach Brian Schottenheimer. It has happened just once — a three-game run last November.

The reverse to Samuel completely fooled the Dallas defense, and the receiver did a forward flip into the end zone. That followed backup running back Kaelon Black’s punishing 25-yard TD run to start the second half.

The 49ers had 584 yards offense — their fifth most in franchise history and the third most the Cowboys have ever allowed.