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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins concluded their busy, three-in-three weekend with an emphatic 5-2 triumph over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday night at Mohegan Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-5-3-0) overwhelmed its turnpike rival in the second half of the contest, putting the Penguins back in the win column and securing four of a possible six points on the weekend. Avery Hayes posted three points (1G-2A), including his team-leading ninth goal of the season, while goaltender Taylor Gauthier logged 40 saves.

Lehigh Valley snapped a 0-0 stalemate at 5:45 of the second period. Defenseman Vincent Sévigny scored his first AHL goal since Dec. 23, 2023 to put the visitors on top.

After cleaning up their third penalty kill of the game, the Penguins went to the power play and flipped the contest on its head. Mikhail Ilyin snapped a shot off the post that then ricocheted off of Atley Calvert and in for a tying tally at the 13-minute mark of the middle frame.

A second man-advantage marker courtesy of Oliver Okuliar put the Penguins ahead 2-1 with 1:26 left before the second intermission.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored a pivotal goal out of a net-front scramble at 8:24 of the third. Hayes shoveled a backhand shot towards the Phantoms net, only for Alexei Kolosov to lunge across and deny him. However, Hayes gathered his own rebound and flicked it off the post, where it then dribbled into the crease.

In the frantic clamor for the loose puck, Lehigh Valley inadvertently tapped it back across its own goal line, and Hayes was credited with the goal.

Ninety seconds later, Harrison Brunicke went bar-down behind Kolosov while the Penguins were skating with an extra attacker during a delayed penalty, making it 4-1.

The Phantoms finally solved the Penguins’ penalty kill with their own net empty for a six-on-four man advantage. Nolan Foote tipped in a shot from Alex Bump with 3:37 left to play, bringing the Phantoms between two.

The next time the Phantoms pulled their netminder, Brunicke put his second goal of the game and fourth goal of the weekend into the empty net.

Gauthier’s effort was the third time this month that he reached the 40-save mark, having recorded 43 saves on both Nov. 1 and Nov. 13.

Kolosov denied 25 of 29 shots faced for Lehigh Valley.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is Wednesday when the Milwaukee Admirals make their first visit to Mohegan Arena since 2019.