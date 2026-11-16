New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Buffalo Bills’ Terrel Bernard (8) hits New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

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New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was having imaging tests on his injured ankle Monday and it’s uncertain if he’ll be able to play Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Smith will remain the starter when he’s healthy, but rookie Cade Klubnik would fill in if Smith can’t go.

Smith left the Jets’ 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, first to be evaluated for a concussion and then because of an ankle injury that sidelined him for the rest of the game. Klubnik stepped in both times.

Glenn said Smith, rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and left guard Dylan Parham (knee) were having imaging tests “to see exactly where we’re at” and that he would have updates on all three later in the week.

With the Jets on a five-game losing streak and sitting at 2-8 in another lost season, Glenn was asked if there’s any consideration being given to starting Klubnik, regardless of whether Smith can go this week.

“Guys, Geno’s our starter,” Glenn said. “Come on, now. Let’s not do that.”

A reporter pointed out that teams out of playoff contention often will put young players in the lineup to see how they perform. Klubnik was a fourth-round pick out of Clemson in April. The Jets also have Will Levis, a second-round pick by Tennessee in 2023, on the practice squad.

“I think Geno has had a really good year and I won’t be disrespectful to him to just do that,” Glenn insisted. “I think we all understand that. I think we all know that. He’s our starter.”

Smith was 13 of 21 for 148 yards before leaving with the ankle injury. Klubnik was 11 of 20 for 137 yards with an interception, and he ran three times for 26 yards. He also was sacked three times.

Glenn was impressed with Klubnik’s poise in his NFL debut.

“That’s who he is,” the coach said. “And I think you guys see it in practice. Any time he gets an opportunity to go out there and perform, he’s ready for the task.”

Smith has had a mostly solid season after being acquired from Las Vegas in the offseason, throwing for 2,226 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions and a 67.1% completion percentage. But he and the offense have struggled to produce in the last two games and the Jets have gone nine quarters without scoring a touchdown.

On Sunday, Smith had the Jets driving just before halftime when on third-and-4 from the Bills 9, Smith rolled to his right and threw a jump pass toward the end zone that fell incomplete. Terrel Bernard smacked into Smith with his right shoulder as the quarterback was in the air, and Smith was on his back for a few minutes and looked at by trainers before heading to the injury tent.

Glenn was visibly upset with the officials on the sideline after the play, during which Smith was hit high by Bernard and low by T.J. Parker. Glenn could be seen telling officials: “If that was Josh Allen, every flag on the field would be thrown.” No penalty was called on the play.

“Listen, they didn’t call it.” Glenn said Monday. “I thought it was a call that should be made, but it wasn’t. So, you know, just move on from there.”

Glenn then opted for a field goal rather than have Klubnik come in on fourth down to run a play.

Klubnik opened the second half under center and led the Jets to another field goal before Smith came back in after being cleared of a head injury.

With 4:29 remaining in the third quarter, Smith threw an incomplete pass as he was falling backward and was hit by Cole Bishop. Smith’s left ankle rolled under him as he went down. He limped to the injury tent and then headed to the locker room, getting replaced the rest of the way by Klubnik.

“I think he did awesome,” right guard Joe Tippmann said. “He stepped up when he was needed. He had great command in the huddle. Something with him, he’s just a very confident quarterback. He was great in the huddle.”