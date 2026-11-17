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Game times for the 2027 inaugural Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders baseball season have been set. The Highlanders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will once again play 75 home games at PNC Field as part of a 150-game slate.

The club will begin the season with a nine-game road trip to Worcester and Buffalo. The very first SWB Highlanders Opening Day at PNC Field is set for April 6 at 4:05 p.m. against Lehigh Valley.

April and May weeknight home games typically start at 6:45 p.m. with a few exceptions. During the summer months, weeknight games will begin at 7:05. Saturday games in April begin at 3:05 and will shift to 6:35 in May. Weeknight games from Aug. 31 through the end of the season start at 6:45. Saturday games in September will have a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Nearly every Sunday home game starts at 1:35 p.m.

Games on May 4, May 18 and July 20 start at 6:05 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host STEM School Day games on May 5 and May 19 with an 11:05 a.m. start time. A camp day will be held on July 21 at 11:05 a.m.

The Highlanders will play a 5:05 p.m. game on Sunday, Sept. 5, to celebrate Labor Day.

In addition to Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host Buffalo, Charlotte, Jacksonville, Rochester, Syracuse, Toledo and Worcester at PNC Field during the 2027 season