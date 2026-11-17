Hot-handed Abbie Roush raises her arm after tying up the match against Wyoming Area in PIAA Class A Semi-final action at Bloomsburg High Schoo.

Warrior goalie Adriana Fanti makes a save when she kicked the ball away from a Greenwood shot on goal on Tuesday.

Wyoming Area’s Claudia Rehill (20) is in total control when she pivots and scores against Greenwood at 9:14 in the 3rd period putting the Warriors up 2-1 in state Class A semifinal action.

In double overtime, Greenwood’s Abbie Roush (20) scored the third and final goal for the Wildcats to secure a trip to the PIAA Class A state final on Saturday.

Wyoming Area junior Juliana Siani (16) scored the first goal of the game for the Warriors at 6:28 in the first period against Greenwood in the PIAA Class A state Semifinal game at Bloomsburg High School on Tuesday.

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BLOOMSBURG — The one player who gave Wyoming Area problems all game eventually ended the Warriors’ season Tuesday night.

Abbie Roush scored with 2:54 left in the second overtime, sending Greenwood to a 3-2 victory over Wyoming Area in the PIAA Class A field hockey semifinals at Bloomsburg High School.

Roush’s goal, her second of the game, came on a follow-up from close range after Wyoming Area goalie Adriana Fanti stopped her initial shot with a diving save. The ball trickled just far enough for Roush to poke it in.

“Honestly, it’s all a blur,” said Roush, who has scored 43 goals this season. “We just knew there was three minutes or something left, and it was we finish it there or we’re going to go to shootouts.”

District 3 runner-up Greenwood (20-4-1) heads to the championship game 11 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Wildcats will play D3 fifth seed Oley Valley, which won its semifinal 3-2 in overtime over D3 champion Boiling Springs.

While Greenwood will be making its third appearance in the finals, defeating Wyoming Seminary in 2017 and losing to Seminary in 2020, Wyoming Area was attempting to make the championship game for a second time.

The Warriors (19-4) lost to Boiling Springs in the 2022 title game. They led 2-1 going into the fourth quarter on Tuesday, taking the lead when Claudia Rehill settled a long pass in front of the cage and scored at 9:14 of the third quarter.

The Wildcats, though, were awarded a penalty stroke at 9:40 of the fourth quarter when Alexis Adlon was tripped on a breakaway. Gabi Gantt converted the penalty stroke, which eventually sent the game to overtime.

The teams were reduced from 11 to seven players for the two 10-minute sudden victory overtimes. That opened passing lanes but also required extra energy to cover the 100-yard field.

“It’s really hard,” Wyoming Area coach Bree Bednarski said. “It’s really physically exhausting for the girls. We did best we could do in overtime.”

Wyoming Area had a corner in overtime and a shot by Talia Pizano which was saved by Greenwood goalie Lexi Moore midway through the second extra period.

Greenwood didn’t know a lot about Wyoming Area entering the game but found out early this was going to be a battle. The Warriors denied Greenwood on three corners in the opening minutes and then scored at 6:28 of the first quarter.

Juliana Siani had the Wyoming Area goal, scoring from about 13 yards out on a pass from Pizano.

“The area in general, years ago we had to play Wyoming Seminary,” Greenwood coach Carrie Guarente said. “We see the college commits, we know the talent there, we know they’ve been in the state championship more recently than we have.

“Do we follow them throughout the season? No, but as soon we get outside of districts we see their name and know they’re plowing through the bracket.”

Wyoming Area entered off a 5-0 shutout of Northwestern Lehigh where the Warriors didn’t allow a shot or corner. Roush broke the scoreless streak by scoring off a pass from Adlon at 6:35 of the second quarter to knot the score 1-1.

Greenwood steered the play in the second quarter, but Wyoming Area did the same in the third and it led to Rehill’s go-ahead goal.

PIAA Class A Semifinals

Greenwood 3, Wyoming Area 2, 2OT

Greenwood`0`1`0`1`0`1 — 3

Wyoming Area`1`0`1`0`0`0 — 2

First: 1. WA, Juliana Siani (Talia Pizano) 6:28; Second: 2, GRE, Abbie Roush (Alexis Adlon) 6:35; Third: 3. WA, Claudia Rehill 9:14; Fourth: 4. GRE, Gabi Gantt (penalty stroke) 9:40; Second OT: 5. GRE, Roush 2:54.

Shots: GRE 12, WA 9. Saves: GRE 7 (Lexi Moore), WA 5 (Adriana Fanti). Corners: GRE 11, WA 8.