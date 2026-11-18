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NEW YORK — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said owners will not move off their demand for a salary cap, leaving the sport on track for a lockout starting Dec. 2 that could threaten the 2027 season.

“I can’t imagine the owners ratifying a deal that does not include a cap and floor,” he said Wednesday at a news conference during an owners meeting.

Players say they will never accept a salary cap. The last time management proposed a cap in 1994, it led to a 7 1/2-month strike that caused cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

“There’s plenty of room for compromise, but there’s one thing that I will not compromise and that’s the issue that we’re hearing from the vast majority of our fans: They want a salary cap and floor and on that we will not compromise,” Manfred said. “We are not prepared to tell 70% of our fans that they’re wrong on this issue. Competitive balance is a serious problem, and it needs to be addressed and it’s one that we can’t avoid just because the negotiation may be difficult.”

Just a little more than a month after Milwaukee became the first small-market team to win the World Series since 2015, baseball’s five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1. A lockout, the sport’s 10th work stoppage since 1972, would halt all trades and signings.

“A decision on a lockout is one that we’re going to make at the last possible moment,” Manfred said. “We’re going to devote ourselves to the bargaining process. I’m not that big on Thanksgiving as a holiday. We’ll make ourselves available whenever and wherever to bargain in an effort to make an agreement.”

MLB proposed the sport adopt a hard cap of $258.2 million for 2028 and a floor of $180.2 million, using luxury tax payrolls with average annual values. A team would be allowed to remain as low as 90% of the floor in 2028, which would be $162.18 million, but would have to spend the entire amount of the floor over a three-year period.

The union remains steadfastly opposed to a salary cap.

Individual contracts also would be capped at 15% of payroll under the plan (16% for re-signing free agents). MLB says it proposed a 50-50 split of revenue, while the union says it calculates the players’ current share as over 55%.

“There can be no clearer example of the league’s lack of seriousness than their insistence that they will not negotiate over the economics outside of a radical change to the system that would dramatically reduce overall player compensation for all categories of players and strip fundamental rights from players like the ability to have truly guaranteed contracts,” union head Bruce Meyer said in a statement. “There should be no illusions about the owners’ true motivation in pushing for this system. They want to make more money in profits and franchise values by artificially suppressing player salaries.”

Players have called the salary cap a “non-starter.”

“We made the proposal way back in May. Another word for ‘non-starter’ over months is a refusal to bargain,” Manfred said. “I think it’s time that the MLBPA needs to realize that this proposal is serious. I’m not suggesting they need to accept it whole cloth. I think they need to look at the proposal and try to find some ways to move to the middle as opposed to making no proposal at all.”

Players proposed a “competitive integrity tax” that would penalize teams dropping below a payroll floor. They also asked for a rise in the luxury tax threshold, almost doubling the minimum salary and increased salary arbitration rights.

“The MLBPA wants more and its proposals undermine, further undermine the competitive quality of our game,” Manfred said.

“What has the MLBPA done? They’ve engaged in a lot of rhetoric,” he added. “They’ve characterized our proposals as not real or not serious. They’ve criticized and mischaracterized aspects of the cap and floor system in an effort to promote player opposition. What the MLBPA has not done is made any meaningful effort to move towards us. In fact, they have not made a significant economic proposal since their opening proposal. Indeed, there’s a paucity of responses even on topics that do not directly impact our economics.”

In a 40-minute presentation before Manfred’s news conference, MLB executive vice president Morgan Sword outlined the economics behind MLB’s proposals. He said according to the Financial Information Questionnaires submitted by teams, revenue this year was $12.9 billion.

MLB said FIQ revenue rose 246% from 2003 and player payroll increased 147%. The union disputes the validity of management’s conclusions from those calculations.

While the World Series champion Brewers play in baseball’s smallest market and the World Series matchup was the first since 1991 between teams in the bottom half of payrolls, MLB contends high-spending teams have better chances of success in the long term. It highlighted that since 1998 only one team that didn’t have a top-20 payroll won the title and eight of the top-10 teams by payroll reached this year’s playoffs.

“It is truly aberrational in baseball for small markets to be successful,” Sword said. “It’s not impossible, but it is much, much more difficult in our sport than it is in any of the other sports.”

MLB said that since the start of the current labor contract in March 2022, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Philadelphia combined to commit $5.95 billion to free agents and the bottom 22 teams in free-agent spending allocated $5.41 billion.

Based on 2026 payrolls and the 2028 cap level, the Dodgers would have to cut payroll by $174 million, the Mets by $108 million, the Yankees by $83 million and the Phillies by $64 million.

Sword said it had not yet been determined how teams with players with no-trade provisions would be able to get under the cap, saying it was to be bargained.

MLB’s proposal includes splitting local media revenue equally among the 30 teams for the first time. MLB said that due to the decline of cable networks, local media revenue is $1.8 billion this year, down $575 million from a high of about $2.4 billion annually from 2021-24.

Management said that while players with six or more years of service earned 69% of compensation this year, counting regular payrolls and the pre-arbitration bonus pool, those players combined for just 29% of an averaged Baseball Reference and Fangraphs WAR.

“Major league players will earn more money in this system and it’s just a matter of just distributing the players differently across the teams,” Sword said. “The key to having valuable national media rights we believe is having lots of teams that have a national audience and appeal beyond just the contours of their city.”

The union says MLB isn’t accounting for what players currently are getting from luxury proceeds and from amateur signing bonuses.