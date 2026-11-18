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PLAINS TWP. — Goals were on the menu all night long during Wednesday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Senior Classic soccer games.

In both cases, however, it was one team doing a lot more scoring than their opponent.

Team Green pulled away with a dominant second half in the Girls game to defeat Team Red 8-2 in the first half of Wednesday night’s senior doubleheader.

The roles were reversed in the Boys game following after, with Team Red coasting from wire-to-wire in a 10-0 victory over Team Green.

The Senior Classic represented the last time for the senior soccer players around the WVC to suit up and represent their school, and over 100 seniors put the red and green jerseys on at Wilkes-Barre Area for one last go-round.

For the Girls game, Team Green was made up of seniors from Crestwood, Dallas, Nanticoke Area, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Area. Team Red featured Hanover Area, Holy Redeemer, Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Valley West seniors.

The splits were a little different for the Boys game: Team Green consisted of Dallas, Hanover Area, Nanticoke Area, Pittston Area, Tunkhannock and Wyoming Area.

Team Red included Berwick, Hazleton Area, Holy Redeemer, Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Seminary and Wyoming Valley West.

The whole event also doubled as a fundraiser for Toys for Tots, with bins stationed at the gates to the stadium for donations throughout the evening.

In the Girls game to start the night, Dallas’ Gracie Coyne and Crestwood’s Sarah Kondraski each scored twice as the Green team scored six second-half goals to run away from the Red team.

Coyne, who missed much of her senior season recovering from a knee injury, scored the first and last goals of the game for Team Green.

“I came back from an ACL tear, this is kind of a new recovery still for me,” Coyne said. “It feels great to be back out on the field playing with my friends one last time, and also playing against people I’ve been playing against my whole life.”

It was a competitive first half in the Girls game, as Team Green led just 2-1 heading into halftime. Coyne and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jordan Prushinski had the goals for Green, and Lake-Lehman’s Ava Blazes scored for Red.

The two teams traded goals early in the second half, but the game was broken open by Green midway through the half.

Green scored four goals in roughly five minutes to stretch what was a 3-2 lead out to a 7-2 lead in that stretch, with Coyne’s second goal in the final minute making it an 8-2 final.

Wilkes-Barre Area senior Leah Pryor scored the first goal in that run, and then it was all Crestwood from there — one for Gia Caporuscio and two for Sarah Kondraski.

The Comets just finished their season on Saturday in the state quarterfinals, but Caporuscio and Kondraski had enough left in the tank after a historic season to help lead Team Green.

“It means the world, having one last game altogether,” Kondraski said. “It’s a great way to end the season.”

Wyoming Area’s Julianne Potter added a goal for Team Green in the win, while Holy Redeemer’s Elyse Kunec had the lone second-half goal for Team Red.

The Boys game followed a half hour after the first game was concluded, and Team Red didn’t need much time to impose their will and turn the Senior Classic into a rout.

Charlie Schaffer from Holy Redeemer got the scoring started less than two minutes in, and it never really stopped: Team Red had a 4-0 lead at the half, and it ballooned to 10-0 by the final whistle.

Wyoming Valley West’s Schuyler Davis and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Johnny Mendola each scored twice to lead Team Red.

Schaffer, Axel Andrade (Wilkes-Barre Area), Max Mohutsky (Holy Redeemer), Lucas Latorre (Wyoming Seminary) and Austyn Lepore (Wilkes-Barre Area) all added a goal in the win.

It was fitting that the Wolfpack had such a strong night, scoring four of Team Red’s 10 goals in the last game that their seniors will get to play on their home turf.

Additionally, Wilkes-Barre Area head coach Jack Nolan was honored before the game, as Wednesday night’s Senior Classic would be the last game coached in Nolan’s career.

Team Red sent Nolan out a winner, in dominant fashion. Team Green had more chances later in the game as things devolved on the field, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Team Red goalie Cash Hanson-Richart, who just helped lead Wyoming Seminary to a District 2 Class A title two weeks ago, made a save on a late penalty kick to kill off the last good chance Team Green had.