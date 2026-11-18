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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins came out on the losing end of a tight-checking game against the Milwaukee Admirals, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-6-3-0) attempted a spirited, third-period rally, only to fall short at the end of 60 minutes. The Penguins threw 35 shots on goal and had several other bids hit the post, but the Admirals got one more bounce than the Black and Gold in Milwaukee’s first visit since January of 2019.

The Penguins burst off the starting blocks and tilted the ice for several shifts at the beginning of the contest. However, their early pressure yielded no results.

The Admirals were held without a shot on goal for the first nine minutes of play, but their first shot put them in the lead. On a power play, Tyson Jost threw a pass to the back post, only for that feed to ricochet off of a Penguins defender and across the goal line at 9:22.

Both goalies put on an impressive exhibition during the second period, with Admirals netminder Matt Murray and Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist exchanging high-danger saves that kept it a one-goal game.

Milwaukee extended its lead two-and-a-half minutes into the third frame, when Joakim Kemell had a shot from the high slot hit a Penguin in the back and redirect past Blomqvist for the Admirals’ second fortuitous-bounce goal of the night.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton received some puck luck of its own to finally solve Murray with seven minutes left in regulation. Moments after a Penguins power play came to an end, Oliver Okuliar slithered from the blueline to the net-front and had his wrist shot careen off of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and in.

The Penguins generated several more looks with the time remaining, but none got past Murray. The Admirals’ goaltender ended with 34 saves, while Blomqvist stopped 20 shots in the loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is Friday, when the Penguins travel down the Pa. Turnpike to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.