Hunter Pitcavage (4) pulls down a Pittston Area pass for an interception in September. Pitcavage has been a standout on both sides of the ball, leading the team in rushing touchdowns (18), sacks (11) and tackles for loss (17).

North Pocono quarterback Chase Zimmerman is stopped just short of the goal line in last season’s District 2 Class 4A championship game against Dallas. Zimmerman has helped North Pocono to an 11-1 record as the Trojans play at Dallas at 7 p.m. Friday for the title.

Dallas quarterback Talan Geskey throws while being hit during last season’s District 2 Class 4A championship game won by North Pocono 38-6. The teams meet for the championship again at 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas.

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There’s an old saying that football is a game of inches. And those inches can make football a game of percentage points.

That’s how we arrived at the location of Friday night’s District 2 Class 4A championship game — North Pocono (11-1) at Dallas (12-0).

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Advanced tickets are $10 and are available at piaad2.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate, but the transaction is cash only and the exact amount is required. People age 66 and over as well as pre-school children are admitted free.

Now for the game of inches cliche. North Pocono played Scranton Prep in Week 7. Prep won 37-36 in triple overtime when Braedon McPartland looked like he was going to be stopped inches from the goal line on a two-point conversion run only to break free.

That loss eventually flipped the District 2 power rankings once the season was completed. Dallas ended up edging North Pocono for the first seed by 0.0088, thus getting the championship game on its home turf.

So the game is at Dallas, where there were snow flurries last Friday, instead of North Pocono, where there were snow shovels. The game is also considered a PIAA Class 4A state first-round contest.

ABOUT LAST SEASON

1. North Pocono defeated Dallas twice in 2025, winning 35-14 in Week 6 and 38-6 in the D2-4A championship game. North Pocono outgained Dallas 784-373 in those two games.

2. North Pocono forced five turnovers while Dallas had one in the two games.

3. North Pocono led the first meeting 35-0 and the second 38-0.

4. North Pocono’s Cole West was the star of both victories. He had five catches for 159 yards and a touchdown in the regular-season meeting. He had just one catch in the playoff game, but had a touchdown run and returned a kickoff for a TD.

5. While North Pocono entered the title game 11-0, Dallas had to fight its way there. The Mountaineers were 1-5 before running off five consecutive victories where they gave up a total of 26 points.

ABOUT NORTH POCONO

1. North Pocono has won its last eight games against Wyoming Valley Conference opponents. The Trojans are 11-1 since the beginning of the 2024 against the WVC, with the only loss 45-20 to Dallas in Week 6 of the 2024 season.

2. The Trojans will have the most versatile player on the field in Cornell commit Cole West.

North Pocono uses West a lot like Pittston Area used Lucas LoPresto, although he is bigger at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He’ll line up in the backfield, take direct snaps or be spread out wide.

West has over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

3. North Pocono’s top tacklers entering the 42-0 semifinal win against Valley View were Jayden Taylor and Max Lafave. Taylor had 85 stops, including 11 for losses. Lafave had 83 tackles and a team-high 13 TFLs.

Henry Wolff and Matt Labor were tied for the team lead in sacks with six each.

4. North Pocono lost a key piece to its offense when junior running back Joe Briskie suffered an injury in Week 2. Briskie had over 200 yards rushing up to that point. He also had his sophomore season end prematurely because of an injury.

5. Besides last season, North Pocono also won a district title in 1993. The Trojans defeated Wallenpaupack 20-12 for the D2-3A championship but didn’t advance to the state playoffs.

The 1993 season was the final one where the PIAA used a ratings formula to determine the four teams in the Class 3A state playoffs. Berwick, which won the Eastern Conference championship, received the spot over North Pocono.

In 1994, the PIAA expanded its playoffs and mandated that district playoffs were the only way to qualify for the state tournament.

ABOUT DALLAS

1. The Mountaineers finished their regular season unbeaten for the sixth time in school history. The others were 1972, 1994, 2010, 2019 and 2023. They lost in the Class 4A state title game in 2019 and 2023.

When Dallas won the Class 2A state championship in 1993, its only blemish was a 14-0 loss to Tunkhannock in the regular season.

2. Dallas rushed 36 times for 136 yards in its 14-6 semifinal win over Wallenpaupack, its second lowest rushing total of the season. The Mountaineers averaged 242.8 yards on the ground on their previous four games.

Hunter Pitcavage led the running game with 12 carries for 61 yards, but didn’t post a rushing touchdown for the first time since Week 2 against Wyoming Valley West. Running back Marc Saracinaj had 10 carries for 39 yards, but his 66-yard TD reception gave the Mountaineers some breathing room.

3. The Mountaineers are incredibly good at protecting the football. They have turned over the ball only six times, with four of them coming in Week 2 against Wyoming Valley West. They haven’t lost a fumble since then.

The defense has recorded 14 turnovers.

4. Linebacker Owen Oldt sealed the semifinal win with a sack late in the game. Oldt leads the team with 86 tackles, including 10 for losses, and has four sacks. Linebacker Hunter Pitcavage leads the team with 11 sacks and is second in tackles with 60, including a team-high 18 for losses.

5. Special teams has accounted for five blocked punts and returned three for touchdowns. They also partially blocked a punt against Wallenpaupack, and Tyce Mason blocked an extra point to keep Dallas ahead 7-6.

Trevor Slavinski has a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown and Mason returned a punt 38 yards for a touchdown.